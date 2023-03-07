The Hankinson Pirates are on fire as they make their way through the Region 1 tournament. Coming into the tournament, the Pirates were on an eight-game winning streak. After beating Enderlin at home for the play-ins, the Pirates had their chance to take down Oak Grove, Monday, March 6.
When these two teams last took to the court Dec. 20, Oak Grove walked away with a 23-point win, 83-60. That was the second game of the season and Hankinson was shorthanded. This time, the Pirates were at full strength and had a season’s worth of experience.
The Ed Werre Arena court in the Blikre Activities Center at North Dakota State College of Science is larger than most high school courts. The stands fit more people, and at the Region 1 tournament, they also fit more cameras. The pressure of being on a bigger stage with more eyes on you can be a lot, yet the Pirates were able to push through it and claim a 75-69 win over the Grovers.
“It was one of those games where we felt we could get some scores but we needed to stop just enough. I think we did, at probably the right times,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
It was a high scoring game, neither team scored below 10 points in any quarter. Despite the win, the Pirates were playing from behind for the entire first half.
To start the game, a series of steals and missed buckets put the Pirates down 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter started with some fast scoring from Hankinson, closing the gap to one point at 20-19 in Oak Grove’s favor.
However, before the end of the half, the Grovers would go on another run going up 38-30. In the second half, the Pirates were outscored 21-17.
Down by eight and going into the second half, the Pirates were in desperate need of defense. They needed to stop Oak Grove from scoring so they could turn things around.
That is exactly what happened in the third quarter. On both sides of the court the Pirates turned things up a notch, putting up their best quarter of the game with 23 points. Defensively Hankinson was able to hold Oak Grove to only 10 points. The Pirates took their first lead of the game with only 1:40 left in the third quarter.
In that final two minutes of the first quarter, the Pirates were on a rampage. The momentum from taking the lead pushed them to drop a few more buckets and go into the fourth quarter with a lead of 53-48.
Throughout the final quarter Oak Grove was on Hankinson’s heels. Everytime Hankinson got two scores ahead, the Grovers would drop a three or force a foul to bring it back within a one score game.
The Pirates needed to make use of every possession. Anytime they didn’t score, they gave Oak Grove a chance to take the lead back. The clock ticked down to a minute and Oak Grove was still behind. Hankinson drew penalty after penalty, putting them at the free throw line. This gave Hankinson a few more points to be able to extend the gap until they could kill the clock.
In the end, Hankinson won 75-69.
“We had three kids really step up. Scoring-wise it was really a group effort. We hit the glass, we knocked down some shots from some key areas,” Gaukler said, “We saw some big plays, some emotional plays that let them play with confidence.”
The Pirates’ scoring was led by freshman RaeShaun Earl, who spent the end of the game dribbling through packs of defenders to draw fouls and clear the ball past half court. Earl dropped 25 points, six of which came from free throws. Earl also stepped up with five rebounds and two steals in order to keep control of the ball.
Oak Grove’s top scorer was Treyton Hatfield, who put up 37 points, over half of Oak Grove’s entire scoring. This beat out the 36 he put up against the Pirates in December.
Facing off against Hatfield in the paint was Ruston Kath, who was not a part of the first game Hankinson played against Oak Grove. Kath was a big component of the Pirates' game, scoring 16 points through his physicality and grabbing second chance points. Kath really shined in rebounds, grabbing 13 in order to keep Hankinson on offense.
It is difficult to talk about the Hankinson Pirates without talking about Cruz Hernandez. As a team leader, Hernandez helps to direct the flow of the ball and gets the team in good positions to score. Hernandez led the team in assists with six in total. This didn’t stop the powerhouse from scoring. Hernandez put up 19 points against Oak Grove, including four three-pointers.
With the win, Hankinson moves on to the semifinals, Tuesday, March 7. Win or lose, they will play again Thursday in either the finals, or the third place game.
It will not be easy for Hankinson from here on out. While they did take down one of the toughest teams in the region in Oak Grove, their next opponent is the toughest team in the region.
Central Cass is undefeated, 20-0 in the regular season. They are a first seed and deserving of it. After beating Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 69-37 in order to advance to the semifinals, Central Cass will face Hankinson.
It would be easy to give all the credit to Central Cass and write off Hankinson, but it would be wrong to do so. No team has come as close to beating Central Cass as Hankinson did this year. The Squirrels spent the year with big wins, crushing teams by 10 or 20 points, but on Friday, Jan. 20, the Pirates made them nervous.
The last time Hankinson played Central Cass, they only lost by one with a score of 59-58.
“They are not really any different than Oak Grove. They have the length inside with a big kid and they can shoot the ball from the perimeter like nobody else,” Gaukler said, “We have got our work cut out for us but I am happy with my kids.”
Hankinson will face off against Central Cass 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at NDSCS.