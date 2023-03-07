The Hankinson Pirates are on fire as they make their way through the Region 1 tournament. Coming into the tournament, the Pirates were on an eight-game winning streak. After beating Enderlin at home for the play-ins, the Pirates had their chance to take down Oak Grove, Monday, March 6.

When these two teams last took to the court Dec. 20, Oak Grove walked away with a 23-point win, 83-60. That was the second game of the season and Hankinson was shorthanded. This time, the Pirates were at full strength and had a season’s worth of experience.



