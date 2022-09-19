Playing a regional opponent on their home field means bringing in your crowd to match the home team. When Tri-State traveled to Hankinson to take on the Pirates, they brought enough people to fill up their sideline and almost match the Pirate’s crowd on Friday, Sept. 16.

The game was Hankinson’s first regional matchup and Tri-State’s second. Previously, the Tri-State Tigers took on the formidable, and undefeated, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion.



