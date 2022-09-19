Playing a regional opponent on their home field means bringing in your crowd to match the home team. When Tri-State traveled to Hankinson to take on the Pirates, they brought enough people to fill up their sideline and almost match the Pirate’s crowd on Friday, Sept. 16.
The game was Hankinson’s first regional matchup and Tri-State’s second. Previously, the Tri-State Tigers took on the formidable, and undefeated, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion.
Going into the game, the Tigers found themselves halfway through the season without any wins. Getting a win in Hankinson would help give them the momentum they needed to turn the season around in the later half.
Hankinson’s record was 3-1, tied for second in the region with Wyndmere/Lidgerwood. The Pirates were looking to stay in second and needed another win to stop Wyndmere/Lidgerwood from taking that spot, at least until they played each other.
The game went Hankinson’s way with a 54-8 win over Tri-State.
The game opened with Hankinson on the gas. Just a few minutes in and Hankinson was on the board. Their aggressive gameplan kept the Tigers on the backfoot.
“We had a game plan. We wanted to start out, set the tone, set the pace of the game and we focused on that all week. The kids really executed it,” Hankinson Pirates head coach Jason Monilaws said.
It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that the Tigers were able to score. In the closing minute of the game, the Tigers were at the goal line in order to hit double digits with their score. The Tigers runner ran outside the linemen and was hit before making it in.
“We are a young team. We make young mistakes. Kind of out of shape as a football team. As we get older I hope to correct some of these mistakes,” Tri-State head coach Vince Holmes Jr. said.
This year has been Holmes’ first year as head coach for the Tri-State Tigers. The team he took over is fairly young, with only two seniors playing. As the team ages Holmes believes that they will improve greatly.
With the win over Tri-State, Hankinson moves to a record of 4-1 overall. This kept them tied with Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, who spent the night beating Maple River 49-16.
The two teams, whose generational rivalry has led to strong programs and a reputation across the state, will face off next week in Wyndmere. The game is sure to be electric as it will decide who breaks the tie and takes second in the region, possibly having a shot at first.
“There is not a lot you have to say to these boys when it comes to playing Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. I know over there there is not a lot Scott will have to say to those guys about playing us,” Monilaws said.
The Tri-State Tiger’s next home game will be in Rosholt, Sept. 30 against Wyndmere/Lidgerwood. With just three weeks left before the playoffs, Tri-State is looking to end things on a high note.
“We wanna finish strong and go into next season,” Holmes said.
Hankinson’s final home game will be against Richland 44 on Friday, Oct. 7.
