Pirates run it at home

Pirates softpitch softball struck again in their dominant 26-6 win against Enderlin on Thursday, April 28. After a tough away-game loss against three-year previous state champs Central Cass 7-9 the team was looking to come back with a win.
“It was a good game for us. We knew going in that we were a better team. We just needed to show it on the field. Coming off of that tough game on Tuesday, seeing how the girls were going to react,” Pirates head coach Mike Loll said.
The Pirates had a slow first inning. A slow inning for the team still meant scoring three runs. It was in the second inning that the Pirates stepped up. After the first rotation through the batting order, the team was getting comfortable and were able to capitalize on that with 10 more runs in the bottom of the second.
Each inning the Pirates were at bat, they would load the bases quickly and played aggressively so that any hit was threatening a run and a walk meant a free run.
From that point onward it was the Pirates game. A few runs went through for Enderlin, yet they were unable to get anywhere near the Pirate’s 20 run lead.
The strong performance was highlighted by a pair of home runs in the third inning, one from Kylee Falk and one from Haylee Meyer.
Pirates softball main pitcher Kirstan Loewen was not at the game Thursday. Because of this absence, senior Savannah Falk stepped up on the pitcher’s mound. In her first time starting pitching this year Falk helped slow the offense of Enderlin.
This stellar performance from the Pirates came after their most difficult game so far this season, perhaps the most challenging they will see. Central Cass, a region opponent for the Pirates, has won the state championship the past three years. The Pirates had to travel to Central Cass to take on the undefeated Squirrels.
“Physically we are right with anybody. I knew we could play with them. The biggest part was convincing the team we could play with them,” Loll said.
The game was close, going back and forth for seven innings. Central Cass took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when they were able to go up by two at the last minute.
“It was a good game, I think it was an eye opener for the girls and I think it was an eye opener for anyone else who is watching us,” Loll said.
The strong performance by the Pirates showed that they are set to be a formidable threat in the region this season.
“For the most part I am happy with where the team is at. We kind of expected to be where we are at this point we are at in the season,” Loll said
The next home game for the Pirates is Tuesday, May 3, against Northern Cass, a team which is tied with the Pirates record in the region at 2-1. The Pirates are 3-1 overall.
