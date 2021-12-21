Pirates win first regional game 59-46

The Hankinson boys basketball team played in their third game of the season on Friday, Dec. 17, in a 59-46 win over Richland High School.
The game started neck-and-neck as by the end of the first quarter, the teams were tied 15-15. The second quarter saw Hankinson take a three-point lead scoring 13 points in the quarter to Richland’s 10, putting the score at 28-25 for Hankinson at halftime.
Going into the second half, the Hankinson Pirates needed a major push to hold off the visiting team. Despite an early second half push from Richland Hankinson managed to dominate the third quarter scoring 16 to Richland’s 9.
In the fourth quarter, the Pirates were able to grow their lead barely outscoring Richland 15-12.
Keeping the second half lead was due in part to the switch up in their defense.
The team played a 2-3 zone defense, breaking from their usual man-to-man defense. The change up slowed the Richland team’s shooting, though both teams shined more in the frontcourt. This helped the team get 16 steals and one block in the night and only turn the ball over 10 times.
The highlight of the game was the big time scoring from senior guard Kaden Kelley who put up 34 points in the night.
“It’s nice to have those shooters in the lineup,” Coach Mike Gaulker said. “We need to shore some things up defensively.”
Most of Hankinson’s shooting came in the paint, as the team shot 1 for 16 from the three point line (6 percent) vs. 25 for 57 overall (44 percent)
Looking to the rest of the season, Coach Gaulker is excited to see his players develop more and wants fans to see what the deep roster of guards can do.
“I would look out for our guards, we’re going to go as they’re going to take us,” Gaulker said, “As far as everyone else goes, we have a nice complementary set of players.”
This game marked the return of senior Chase Evans after suffering a foot injury during the football season. Alongside Evans was sophomore forward Cooper Boll, who joined the team late last season and junior forward Ruston Kath, both of whom put in minutes that night.
Despite the late night game, the team had to hit the road early for an 11 a.m. game the next morning in Jamestown. The Pirates managed to scrape by with a win on Saturday, Dec. 18 as well, in a 53-50 game against Barnes County North High School.
The Pirate’s next home game will be at 4 p.m Dec. 30 against Oakes High School.
