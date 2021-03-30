Varsity baseball is back with the Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbel/Tintah-Rosholt-Lidgerwood (HFCTRL) co-op.
There hasn’t been a varsity baseball team for approximately five years due to low player turnout. The five school co-op ran a JV squad two years ago and was set to run a varsity squad last year but COVID-19 halted the season.
“Numbers have been the issue for the most part and now we have all these schools co-op. We used to be a Fairmount-Hankinson co-op and now we have the five schools together,” Head Coach Cameron Lenzen said.
Lenzen has coached Fairmount-Hankinson-Lidgerwood American Legion summer baseball for two years, this year marks his first time coaching the spring co-op.
The team’s first practice was held Monday, March 22. The first game of the season is set for April 6 at Fairmount against Northern Cass.
Lenzen has high expectations for the season.
“It’s our first varsity season around here for a number of years, we’re looking to be competitive. We’ll be able to compete in region one here, that’s our expectation,” Lenzen said.
This season, Lenzen said fans should keep an eye out for players Kaden Kelley and Preston Bohnenstingl.
Lenzen said a number of players from the JV team are returning to the team this year.
“There are growing pains with any varsity program when you’re just starting up. That’s probably going to be an issue off the bat, but a lot of these guys have played together, specifically Hankinson-Fairmount-Lidgerwood legion ball,” Lenzen said.
The 12-game season will see the team compete against Northern Cass, Oak Grove, Oakes, Enderlin/Maple Valley, Central Cass and Richland-Kindred.
The team will play six games at home and six games on the road.
As far as COVID-19 guidelines, Lenzen said the team will adapt to any rules and guidelines set by the state.
“I’m looking forward to playing baseball and so far we’ve had a really nice spring,” Lenzen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.