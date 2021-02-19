Region one girls basketball tournament underway

The region one girls basketball tournament kicked off Thursday, Feb 18. Four teams have advanced to the next round.
The next round of games will take place Monday, Feb. 22 at North Dakota College of Science.
The Tri-State Tigers knocked off the Hankinson Pirates 64-47. The Tigers will play Central Cass at 3 p.m Monday, Feb. 22. Tri-State and Central Cass will be the first teams to compete on Feb. 22. All following games will begin 20 minutes after completion of the previous.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were victorious over the Oak Grove Grovers 76-49. The Warbirds will now face off against Lisbon.
Sargent County bested Maple Valley 54-36. Next, Sargent County will battle the Kindred High School Vikings.
Richland High School defeated Enderlin High School 51-35. Richland will play Northern Cass for the last game of the night Monday, Feb. 22.
Monday’s winning teams will advance to games nine and 10 on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at NDSCS. The first game starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 with the second game occurring 20 minutes after completion of the first.
The championship game begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at NDSCS. No third place game will be played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.