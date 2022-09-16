Two Hankinson Pirates jump to block a shot from the Tri-State Tigers. The Pirates main strategy was staying on top of ball control in order to push aggressive hits. According to their head coach, Tera Paulson, the second set faltered due to losing control of the ball.
The Hankinson Pirates currently stand at 8-6 overall so far this season with a record of 3-1 in the region. A few teams are higher than the Pirates in the standings, though more are below them. With plenty of games left in the season, they will have to fight to stay near the top of the region.
The Tri-State Tigers fell below .500 with a loss to Hankinson. Sitting at an overall record of 3-4, the team will need to rally in order to improve their standing this season. Unfortunately for the Tigers, it seems to be region opponents which they struggle against. All four loses came from region opponents and all three wins came from opponents outside of the region.
Regional rivalries stoke the fires beneath teams like nothing else. Being able to take on a team again and again, going up against people you see in other sports and live in the next town over, can forge great competition. As the high school volleyball season moves into its third week, teams are facing more of their region rivals and ramping up the competition.
During the Thursday, Sept. 15 game in Rosholt, South Dakota, between the Hankinson Pirates and Tri-State Tigers, that competition was on full display. The stands were filled with cheering fans for both teams.
The two teams both came into the game off of losses and looked to turn things around. Hankinson had an overall record of 7-6. Not wanting to fall to a .500 overall, they needed a win to put themselves out of danger. Tri-State has had some issues playing against region opponents. Going into the game the team was 3-3 overall, but 0-3 in the region.
With both teams needing a win, neither one was ready to give it up to the other. By the end of it, Hankinson took the win 3-0 over Tri-State.
The game began with the Pirates taking an early lead over the Tigers. After a 9-3 lead was established, the Tigers took a timeout to regroup. When play resumed, Tri-State was able to score alongside Hankinson, going blow for blow, point for point. However, things weren’t done yet. Hankinson was able to pull ahead further and extend their lead to 10 points, winning the set 25-15.
The second set proved that Tri-State was still in the game. The set went back and forth as the two teams battled it out, fighting for every point. Long volleys and fast hits put the pressure on. Just after Hankinson broke the 20-point mark, the Tigers took a timeout with the score at 21-17. Tri-State rallied together and made up the four-point deficit. As the set closed in on 25 points, the Tigers had almost tied it up 24-22 in Hankinson’s favor. Tri-State stuck with it and pushed the game to a tie at 24-24. The Pirates were finally able to tack on two unanswered to take the second set 26-24.
“The second set, we wanted to get a little bit more aggressive with our hitting and we lost a little bit of the control, had a lot more hitting errors, out of bounds, just missing the court. So I think that was just our error to not be able to manage them,” Hankinson head coach Tera Paulson said.
Up by two, the Pirates were looking to close out the game in three with a win in their final set. The set began with the teams neck and neck. Hankinson pulled ahead and forced a timeout from Tri-State with a score of 14-10. The energy for Tri-State dropped after the timeout, giving up 11 points and only taking five in return. The final set ended with a 25-15 win for Hankinson.
“They weren’t talking out there. They were not playing as a team,” Tri-State head coach Amy Krueger said.
Both teams have a lot of games ahead of them to improve and make adjustments. For Hankinson, their next chance comes at home against Kindred, Tuesday, Sept. 20. Tri-State’s next home game will be against Waverly in Rosholt, Monday, Sept. 26.
