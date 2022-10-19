Hankinson setter Hannah Lingen dives to save a ball from hitting the ground in the game against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. Lingen has been a strong part of the Pirate's frontline, consistently leading games in assists.
The Warbirds scramble to receive a hit blocked by Pirates junior Ashlyn Foertsch. It was a change in blocking matchups that gave the Pirates a lead in the second set. The Warbird's heavy hitters in Gracie Kaczynski (13) and Caroline Puetz (7) has put a lot of pressure on opposing teams.
When two teams have a rivalry as large as the one between Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, it would be a shame for them to meet only once a year. Luckily for these two, they have two chances to face off.
It was Dig Pink Night at the Hankinson game, sponsored by Cares for Cancer, a local nonprofit which provides grants to local folks living with chronic illness. In order to raise awareness for breast cancer the Hankinson team and crowd came out dressed in pink and ready to play.
The last time the Pirates and Warbirds faced each other was in Wyndmere, during homecoming week for the Warbirds. At that game the Warbirds established a dominant two set lead over the Pirates. But in a show of determination, the Pirates were able to bring it back and win the game 3-2.
The hurt of losing a game during homecoming week, when they were up by two, against their biggest rival would not go unfelt by the Warbirds. This time around they were ready to exact their revenge on the Hankinson court.
“We knew they beat us on our home gym, our home court. To be able to get one in their gym is great. And this is the one that mattered, this is the one that counted for the region record,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Tanner Carlson said.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood were able to do just that when they took a 3-set win over the Pirates Tuesday, Oct. 18. Despite being only three sets, the game was still competitive with the sets being 25-16, 25-20 and 25-18.
“Some communication errors in the back let them stay in the game, but we were able to pull ahead with consistent play in the front row. I thought we were way more locked in than the first time we played them,” Carlson said.
The closest set was the second, with the Pirates taking an early lead. The home team managed to hold off their rivals for a good portion of the set, holding a 17-14 lead to force a timeout. When the set resumed, the Warbirds were able to overtake the Pirates at 21-20. The Warbirds would go on to take the next four to end the set 25-20.
“In the second set we came out more aggressive. We rotated our rotation so we got a little bit better matchup with one of our better blockers against Caroline [Puetz], I think that helped us. It surprised them a little bit in the beginning,” Hankinson Pirates head coach Tera Paulson said.
While the Pirates won the first game, the Warbirds took the win on their region record. Between the two games, it was the second that counted towards regional standings. This moved the Warbirds up to fifth in the region with a 5-4 record, while Hankinson is now tied with Maple River for sixth with a 4-5 record.
The Pirates have had a rough month, according to Paulson. A slew of sicknesses and missed practices have left them lagging behind, which in turn has discouraged the team.
“There is a lot of talk on this team and not a lot of action, per se. It is one thing to talk about and know what we need to do but the girls have to believe that they can do it. They have to work hard and do it every night,” Paulson said.
Both teams are entering the final portion of the season. Hankinson has just two games left, the first against Northern Cass, a team that is undefeated in the region and 28-1 overall. The Pirate’s next and final home game will be Friday, Oct. 28, when they host Lisbon. Lisbon is directly below Hankinson in the standings and it will be up to the Pirates to hold them off.
“The students have huge potential. They have potential to win against big teams, unfortunately they haven’t gotten those wins so their confidence is lacking. They are going to have to fight the last two matches of the regular season and then fight going into the region tournament,” Paulson said.
The Warbirds have four remaining games this season, with only one home game left. Two of the four games will be region games against Maple River and Richland 44. The Warbird’s final home game will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 against Maple River.
“I think they are all winnable games. And going on a roll like that going into regions is huge. I honestly think we can play with anyone. As long as we show up and play as a team for three, four, five whole sets I think we can play with anyone. Even the number one team in the state, Northern Cass, I think we can beat them,” Carlson said.
