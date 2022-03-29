Spotlight on Chase Evans

Playing as a starter on a team with multiple high-skill scoring options means being a team player. Hankinson’s Chase Evans is just that.
Coming into his final basketball season, Evans was nervous about how everything would go. As one of four seniors on the Pirates team, he knew he would have to take a leadership role. Despite an injury, he was excited for what was to come.
“[I was] pretty nervous as I was still dealing with a broken foot. I was also excited to get back and play again. I knew this was going to be the best year yet,” Evans said.
From fifth through ninth grade, Evans played at the point guard position. During his time playing at the varsity level, he moved over to the forward position. As a forward, it was Evans’ job to play both inside the paint and outside of it depending on what the play demanded.
Evans had injured his foot during football season in the fall. A brief recovery period delayed his entry back onto the court. Yet, when Evans was able to start playing, he helped grow the team’s culture.
“We like to play hard and have fun while on the court,” Evans said.
The fast pace and physical play of the Hankinson Pirates is what helped them land a home game for the first round of the tournament. Going into what would end up being Evans’ final game, he knew how important it was.
“I was excited and nervous. I knew it was going to be a big game,” Evans said.
When Evans began playing in his third grade travel basketball team he was inspired by older players. Evans saw the high schooler athletes play and wanted to do the same. In fifth grade he became part of the Hankinson team. His first varsity minutes came during his sophomore year.
Looking back, Evans recognizes that despite a nine-year school basketball career, it still goes by fast.
“It goes by quickly. [You need to] play every game and practice like it is your last,” Evans said.
With the season and his time in high school basketball over now, Evans is looking forward to the next sport. Alongside football and basketball, he plays baseball in the American Legion summer league.
After graduating this year, Evans will attend North Dakota State University for a degree in business or finance. He has no current plans to continue playing at the collegiate level.
