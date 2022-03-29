Spotlight on Mary Rupp

Tri-State Girls basketball ended their season this year on a high note. A close game against a tough opponent left the Tigers players happy with how it all ended. As with every season’s last game, it was bittersweet.
“I felt I had done my role and was satisfied with how I had played. It was a little bittersweet but, I held it together. We all hugged it out in the locker room,” Campbell-Tintah High School senior Mary Rupp said.
Rupp finished her final season of high school basketball Thursday, Feb. 24. Rupp has been playing basketball since she was little. Her first experience was at a preschool through kindergarten basketball camp. Since then she has grown up with the sport.
“When I was younger I didn’t have a lot of confidence. I knew I had the skills but didn’t believe I could do what I could have done,” Rupp said.
In her long basketball career, Rupp has had many coaches. The Tri-State varsity coach Brenda Dahlgren had actually coached Rupp in the past. When Rupp was in third and fourth grade basketball, Dahlgren had been her coach.
“It was fun having her as a coach back then and again now. She is very down to earth and very real. She helped me be the player I am today and come out of my shell,” Rupp said.
Alongside Dahlgren Rupp was helped out by her middle school coach Jenna Nordquist.
“I know in junior high was when I really grew. I had a very good skills coach, and developed who I am,” Rupp said about Nordquist.
Rupp has moved positions a little over her career, though she has spent the majority of her time at point guard. Her shorter stature kept her in the guard position and her better ball handling skills moved her to point guard.
Despite her experience at point guard, Rupp played quite a bit of shooting guard in her final years at Tri-State. This change was spurred by the increase in talent at the point guard position and the team’s need to cover all roles.
With the basketball season over, Rupp is looking forward to softball before graduating this spring. Rupp is a four-sport athlete. She competes in volleyball, basketball, softball and trap shooting.
Rupp is currently signed on to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead in order to study psychology and criminal justice. She then plans to go to NDSU to get a masters degree in forensic psychology.
