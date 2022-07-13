As the American Legion baseball season comes to an end, teams have been trying to put a few more wins on the board before the tournament rolls around. Lidgerwood-Hankinson is one of those teams.
Seeded in the middle of the pack, the team needed to get another win in order to prevent any other team from taking their seeding.
After returning from a tournament in South Dakota, where Lidgerwood-Hankinson tacked on another win, the team had two home games left before the district tournament.
“We represented Lidgerwood and Hankinson very well down there. That is teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, all over," Lidgerwood-Hankinson Head Coach Cameron Lenzen said. "There are teams that showed up to that from all levels of baseball as far as legion goes.”
The first of these two games was held Tuesday, July 12, against Lisbon on Kugler-Grumbo Memorial field.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson started strong with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Leadoff hitter Cruz Hernandez created a cloud of dust as he slid into home plate, putting the first run on the board. Hernandez’s run came off of an RBI from Chase Evans, who was thrown out at first.
Hernandez was followed by Erich Ebel, who stole home when a missed catch put the ball into the fence behind the catcher.
For the next few innings Lidgerwood-Hankinson kept the pressure on. Multiple innings ended with two or three runners on base, though none were able to score.
As the game progressed, the home team stopped putting the ball in play. By the end of the game, Lisbon’s pitcher had racked up 15 strikeouts, allowing only three hits.
In the top of the fifth, Lisbon was able to tie the game up 2-2. Things turned sour for the home team when they were unable to break the tie. Two more points came from Lisbon, one in the sixth and another in the seventh.
“The key for us is putting the ball in play. When we put the ball in play and put some pressure on the defense and get quality at bats good things tend to happen for us," Lenzen said. "When we don’t get those good at bats and have excessive strikeouts like we did tonight that is when we get into trouble.”
Lidgerwood-Hankinson ended the game in a loss.
“We are where we need to be. We are playing very good defense. Our pitching is there. Obviously sometimes the bats aren’t but that’s baseball,” Lenzen said.
Lenzen is confident that they will be a contender at the upcoming tournament.
“Looks like we are in that four-seed range. We think we can beat anybody and play with anybody," Lenzen said. "We are right in that striking range on any given night.”
Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s record after the game dropped to 8-12 with one more home game Thursday, July 14, against Oakes. The district tournament will last July 18-22.
