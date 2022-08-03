Taking to the tees

Girls golf is soon to be in full swing this summer. Local teams have started practicing and are ready to face their first opponents in the coming week.
Tri-State and Hankinson-Lidgerwood will both be fielding girls this year. As a part of region one, the teams have a lot to prove. They are stacked up against some of the toughest teams in the state.
“This region typically fields very very good golfers. I think four out of the last six years the state champs have been from this region,” Tri-State head coach Roger Nelson said.
Both teams have a split of veterans and newcomers. Tri-State is seeing the return of three seniors and a freshman. One of their seniors just transferred into the area while another did not play last year.
“We have had a few practices and a couple girls haven’t been able to practice because of injury. I am waiting to see how things start off but I am expecting them to do fine,” Nelson said
That mix of experience is echoed on the Hankinson/Lidgerwood side. Hankinson has two returning long time veterans, both seniors with six years playing experience. On the younger side the team has three seventh graders who are getting ready to prove themselves.
“If we play as hard and as focused as we have been practicing. I am very very happy with our progress. It is an eager group of girls,” Hankinson-Lidgerwood coach Mike Wisnewski said.
Tri-State’s first match will be Friday, Aug. 5. Hankinson-Lidgerwood will first take to the green on Monday, Aug. 8.
Looking to the long term of the season both coaches have high hopes for their experienced players.
“One senior, I really expect good things this year. She was consistently in the top 10 of individual qualifiers,” Nelson said.
For individual competition each golfer relies on their own ability to qualify and place. The team competitions require four golfers to have scores in order to qualify. At this time Nelson does not believe that Tri-State will be competing in team competitions due to their youngest golfer not being at a full 18 hole game yet.
Wisnewski is expecting for his team to be competitive in both individual and team competitions.
“We would like to be one of the main teams in the region come September 13 in Milnor,” Wisnewski said.
Sept. 13 is the date of the region one tournament hosted in Milnor, North Dakota. While there teams and individuals will compete to qualify for the state tournament.
According to Wisnewski, the two biggest teams at the tournament will be Napoleon and Linton, both have had dominant performances in the past few years.
“After that it is a scramble for third, the top three teams go to state. Third is something we are going to try for,” Wisnewski said.
For those looking to attend a match, two locally hosted matches will take place this season. The first match will be on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Lidgerwood golf course. The second match will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Dakota Magic golf course.
For those who are interested in joining a team this year, Nelson says that you can contact your local school and still have time to check out the sport.
