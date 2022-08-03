Taking to the tees

The upcoming golf season will feature matches every week all across region one. The final event will be a region one tournament in Milnor, North Dakota.

Girls golf is soon to be in full swing this summer. Local teams have started practicing and are ready to face their first opponents in the coming week.

Tri-State and Hankinson-Lidgerwood will both be fielding girls this year. As a part of region one, the teams have a lot to prove. They are stacked up against some of the toughest teams in the state.



