The end is in sight

Hankinson Pirates fast-pitch softball stumbled in their game against Central Cass on Friday, May 13. The last time the two teams faced each other, the game came down to a single inning when Central Cass went up by two to end the game. This time around, the Pirates didn’t have a chance.
“We came out flat, you could see it. It was one of those games like we had a week ago or so. We just have to learn how to bounce back,” Pirate’s head coach Mike Loll said.
The Pirates lost the game 17-0. While a few players were able to get on base and make a push the consistency was not there from batters to be able to make any runs out of it. The poor batting seemed to discourage the team as their defensive play followed suit.
“We started off offensively with a couple of hits but as far as defense goes we had a couple mistakes that were like what happened in our loss to Northern Cass. We are a better team than that. You start letting defensive mistakes bleed over into the offense,” Loll said.
With just two games left before the tournament the Pirates are looking to get back some momentum. The past few games have been haunted by a lack of energy. The team started the season with big plays and high scores and lost that energy after a series of losses against region opponents who stand as some of the toughest teams in the state.
Despite the slow middle of the season the team is still hopeful for the tournament. At the start of the year they made it their goal to play in the state tournament. While being selected for it would be tough at this point, playing in by winning their region tournament is still a possibility.
“These next couple games for us are going to be a good test for us. Are we going to bounce back or what? I would rather lose these games now if we can play with everything we have and get a win in the tournament,” Loll said.
With a region record of 3-4 Hankinson is currently ranked fourth in the region. Their upcoming game against Northern Cass could change that. It is quite likely that Hankinson and Northern Cass will play each other in the first round of the tournament. Right now, they are both trying to get home field advantage.
