Three separate sets, one win.
The Hankinson Pirate's got excited after a close first set put them up 1-0. This excitement carried them through the second set for a dominant win. But, when the team got comfortable in the third set, things got dicey.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

A season’s final game is always a big deal. It is the team's last chance to secure a standing going into the region tournament. A final home game is also a big event for teams, one last chance to show the home crowd what they can do. For the Hankinson Pirates, they got both of these, Friday, Oct. 28.

The game was against Lisbon, a regional opponent with a 3-7 record. A loss to them would tie them with Hankinson in record, dropping the Pirates from sixth, to as low as ninth in the region. The Pirates needed a win to stay above their opponents. That win is exactly what they got. In three sets the Pirates took the game, though they did scare their fans a little while they did it.



