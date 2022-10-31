The Hankinson Pirate's got excited after a close first set put them up 1-0. This excitement carried them through the second set for a dominant win. But, when the team got comfortable in the third set, things got dicey.
A season’s final game is always a big deal. It is the team's last chance to secure a standing going into the region tournament. A final home game is also a big event for teams, one last chance to show the home crowd what they can do. For the Hankinson Pirates, they got both of these, Friday, Oct. 28.
The game was against Lisbon, a regional opponent with a 3-7 record. A loss to them would tie them with Hankinson in record, dropping the Pirates from sixth, to as low as ninth in the region. The Pirates needed a win to stay above their opponents. That win is exactly what they got. In three sets the Pirates took the game, though they did scare their fans a little while they did it.
Each set felt like a different game, though the team’s play was fairly consistent, the way the sets went varied each time.
“Both teams struggled at times to manage their errors. We got a little more aggressive which forced them to have errors, the third set we got comfortable which you never want to do,” Pirates' head coach Tera Paulson said.
The game opened up competitively, as many games do. The Pirates and their guests traded leads throughout the first set, occasionally one would pull ahead by a few points, but the other would catch up right away. As the set neared its end, the game was tied 23-23. Either team had the chance to close it out if they could just score two over their opponents. The Pirates were able to push past 25, after a 24-24 tie, to take the first set 26-24.
The second set was far more secure for the Pirates. After a brief back and forth the Pirates took off, pushing the score to 21-13 to force a timeout from Lisbon. The momentum from the exciting first set win was clearly following the Pirates into the second set. The team was fighting hard for every point and there was plenty of energy in their play. This, compounded with communication errors on Lisbon’s side, gave Hankinson a large advantage in the set. With a score of 25-14 the Pirates were able to put the game at 2-0 going into the third set.
The third set was fitting for Halloween weekend, it scared every Pirates fan watching. After a close first set, and a run away second set, the third was shaping up to be a loss. The set began with a 13-6 lead for Lisbon. Cheers in the stands faded as spectators expected the game to go to a fourth set. The seven point lead would fluctuate a little bit as time went on, but the Pirates were never able to fully close the gap. The energy on Hankinson’s side had dropped significantly in the third set. When the set reached 22-17 for Lisbon, Hankinson took a timeout. They would need an eight point push before Lisbon took three.
“It was a weird match, I don’t know if it was because it was a Friday night, the crowd was quiet, the energy was just low,” Paulson said.
When the game resumed the Pirates were on their way, going on a 5-1 streak over Lisbon and putting the game at 23-22. Still behind by one, the set wasn’t over, though it was looking much better. When the scoreboard read 25, it was for the Pirates. Hankinson won the set 25-23, having gone on the miracle 8-1 run and ended the game 3 sets to 0.