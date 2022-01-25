Tigers and Warbirds face off in Rosholt

The Wyndmere/Lidgerwood Warbirds and Tri-State Tigers faced off against each other on Friday Jan. 21 at the court in Rosholt, South Dakota.
Tri-State was looking for their first win of the season, with the halfway point of the season nearing, the team needed a win to rally around going into the later season.
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood on the other hand was looking to improve their record. With only two wins so far, one here would give them their first regional win.
The game began heavily in Tri-State’s favor. A strong intensity helped the Tigers dominate the first quarter. The Warbirds were struggling to keep up with the Tigers as the first quarter ended 18-7.
Down by 11 points, the Warbirds needed to rally quickly and get themselves back in the game before the clock started putting too much pressure on them. Strong shooting in the second quarter saw the Warbirds outscoring the Tigers. However, the Tigers were not ready to be out of the game, trailing by only one point in the quarter.
At halftime, the score was 33-23 in favor of Tri-State. The Tigers needed to keep up the pressure while the Warbirds needed to start locking down the Tigers’ scoring.
The third quarter was a blessing for the Warbirds as the Tigers’ explosive offense was quelled. Tri-State only managed to add another five points to their score while Wyndmere/Lidgerwood put up another 14.
In just one quarter, a 10-point game was cut down to only one point. The Warbirds needed to keep up their defense to pull ahead of the Tigers while the Tigers needed to match or outscore the Warbirds by just a little bit.
The fourth quarter was a heavy scoring quarter. The Warbirds were able to put up 18 points. However the Tigers were back with a vengeance coming off of the poor third quarter.
Warbird junior Bryer Kaczynski fouled out, and with that, their main defender was gone. Tri-State had one of their best quarters of the season putting up 25 points.
With that, the game ended. Tri-State found their first win of the season over Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 63-55.
“We had too many turnovers early on which led to a lot of fast-break baskets. I am proud of how the guys battled back from a 14 or 15 point deficit to take the lead in the second half. When Bryer fouled out, we struggled to stop them from attacking the basket and we couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Wyndmere/Lidgerwood head coach Todd Hosford said.
The Tri-State Tiger’s next home game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at Campbell High School.
The Warbirds will be at home next on Jan. 27 where they will face top-ranked Kindred High School.
