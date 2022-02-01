Tigers face Pirates in Hankinson

The Tri-State Tigers traveled to Hankinson Monday, Jan. 24 to take on the Pirates. With a recent win against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, the Tigers were hoping to capitalize on the momentum and take home another win.
The game started with both teams exploding offensively. Good shooting and high energy from both teams saw the first quarter end tied 19-19.
The second quarter saw the Pirates clamp down on defense. Strong perimeter play and good rebounding stopped the Tigers from being able to match the Pirate’s offense. Hankinson Outscored Tri-State 26-8 in the quarter.
“They picked up the pressure. They sped us up on offense and it got away from where we were going. Basketball is a game of runs they knew how to extend theirs and stop ours,” Tri-State head coach Adam Krueger said.
The first half ended with a score of 45-27 in favor of the Pirates. Tri-State needed to find a way to turn the game around to make up for their disappointing second quarter.
The third quarter saw the Pirates lose a bit of their second quarter momentum as the Tigers managed to outscore them 16-11.
While the score gap was close, it wasn’t yet enough to make up for the nearly 20 point lead at half.
The fourth quarter saw the Tigers outscoring the Pirates again, this time 17-15. However they were unable to make up the points in order to win the game.
The night ended with the Pirate’s winning 71-60. Despite the 11 point win the Pirates had been outscored or tied in three of the four quarters.
“We knocked up a 20 point lead and at that point you don’t want to cruise but it felt like the kids kind of put on cruise control and held on,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
Hankinson’s top scorers were Cruz Hernandez with 22 points and Ruston Kath who had 18. The Tigers were led by Lewis Ceroll and Dominick Anderson who had 13 points a piece.
The Pirates went on to play Sargent County on Thursday, Jan. 27 where they lost 71-55. The Pirate’s next home game will be Feb. 15 against Enderlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.