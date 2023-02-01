Tigers face toughest teams yet

Junior guard Halle Gaukler takes a corner three during the game against Sargent County. Throughout the game, many Tigers got playtime. Providing bench players experience on the floor can help to develop the team moving forward.
The Tri-State Tigers girls basketball team started their toughest week of the season with a game against Sargent County, Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Fairmount, North Dakota. This week has them facing off against three of the strongest competitors in their schedule, capping off with a game against number one in the region, Central Cass at the NDSCS Bonanza on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“We got three hard games this week and this is the easy one,” Tigers head coach Cody Steffens said.
The game did not go as planned for the Tigers, as they fell 82-52 to the Sargent County Bulldogs.
“They just kind of got the momentum. They kind of had everything going for them. We weren’t rebounding, we didn’t play a very good game tonight. We got outworked,” Steffens said.
Despite the low energy, the Tigers were able to put up a significant fight, keeping the Bulldogs within 10 points for the majority of the game. At halftime, the score was close at 38-29 for the Bulldogs.
Coming out of halftime, the Bulldogs turned their energy up a notch, putting up another 44 points to Tri-State’s 23. Much of Sargent County’s success came from being able to control the ball.
“As a team we just had too many turnovers and couldn’t seem to get back in transition fast enough,” Steffens said.
Despite the loss, some Tigers had impressive performances. Senior center Nora Braun almost put up a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Other top performers were Shali Laurence with 13 points, Iceli Rabbithead with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals and Rehmi Laurence with nine rebounds and two steals.
The game also gave plenty of floor time to a wide array of players.
“Macy [Fritz] got a lot of minutes. She played well. Halle [Gaukler] has seen the floor a lot more in varsity games. It wasn’t all bad. We did some good things,” Steffens said.
Going into the next few games this week, the Tigers are set to rebound from this loss and put up a serious fight against their upcoming opponents.
“We have to come out ready to play. I told the girls, we are not going to lay down these next few games. We are going to come out and play basketball and play hard,” Steffens said.
With this loss the Tigers moved to 4-4 in the region, the same record as both fourth place Maple River and fifth place Oak Grove. The Tigers will play their next home game Friday, Feb. 3 against Florence-Henry in Rosholt. This will be Tri-State’s parents' night game. After this game, the Tigers will have one remaining home game, Friday, Feb. 10 in Rosholt against Britton-Hecla.