Tigers face toughest teams yet
Junior guard Halle Gaukler takes a corner three during the game against Sargent County. Throughout the game, many Tigers got playtime. Providing bench players experience on the floor can help to develop the team moving forward.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The Tri-State Tigers girls basketball team started their toughest week of the season with a game against Sargent County, Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Fairmount, North Dakota. This week has them facing off against three of the strongest competitors in their schedule, capping off with a game against number one in the region, Central Cass at the NDSCS Bonanza on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We got three hard games this week and this is the easy one,” Tigers head coach Cody Steffens said.



