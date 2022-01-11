Tigers look for first win against Pirates

The Hankinson Pirates traveled to Rosholt, South Dakota, to take on Tri-State in a game of boys basketball on Friday Jan. 7. The Tri-State Tigers were hoping to score their first win of the season. Meanwhile the Pirates wanted to keep their record of being undefeated against region opponents.
The game began close, as Hankinson managed to put up 15 points, led by Cruz Hernandez. Meanwhile the Tigers’ offense were close behind putting up 12.
The second quarter saw the Pirates extend their lead. While the Tigers did put up similar points to the last quarter they were unable to break up the offense of the Pirates. Scoring streaks took Hankinson to a 10-point lead going into the half.
Yet Tri-State wasn’t out of the game yet. In the second half the Tigers managed to cut the lead to within three in the third quarter. However, this close game was not long-lived. A series of well placed shots, free throws and defensive plays allowed Hankinson to push their lead back to 10 points for the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter did not help the Tigers as they fell behind even more. Despite some strong shooting and a few score streaks, they fell to Hankinson 62-49.
“A see-saw battle at the start, we built a 10 point lead going into the half. Tri State held their ground and rallied to cut the lead to within 3 in the third quarter,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaulker said.
The win for Hankinson came from fantastic shooting from Cruz Hernandez, who put up the most points in the game, ending with 19 on the board. Behind Hernandez were Ruston Kath and Kaden Kelley with 14 and 12 points respectively.
For the Tigers scoring was led by senior Jakobie Anderson who put up 11 points before the half. This scoring came with help from senior forward Andrew Purcell who led the game in rebounding. However turnovers in transition hindered their ability to translate those rebounds into points.
The Pirates now stand at an overall record of 5-2 this season and 3-0 in the region.
The Tigers continue to search for their first win as they are now 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Hankinson will play an away game against Sisseton on Jan. 14. Their next home game will be against region leaders Kindred High School on Jan. 18.
Tri-State will be on the road for the next few games before returning home to face Wyndmere/Lidgerwood on Friday Jan. 21.
