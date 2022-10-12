After a string of losses, the Tri-State Tigers are on the hunt for a win. On Tuesday Oct. 11, the Tigers welcomed one of the toughest opponents in the region, the Central Cass Squirrels to Fairmount, North Dakota, but they did not back down.
With a standing of 0-8 in the region after a loss to Richland, who they had been tied with, the Tigers were facing a 7-1 team, one of the toughest they could go up against.
“They went in knowing they would play the best they could,” Tri-State head coach Amy Krueger said.
The Tigers lost 3-0 to their formidable opponents, yet showed that they were at no point ready to give up points.
During the first set the Tigers were down by a 11-point margin, 21-10, yet after a hefty rally, they were able to come back with an additional three points for a first set score of 25-13.
The scoring from Tri-State came from their improved hitting and serving which Krueger credits to multiple players.
“They had some good hits, set up some good stuff. It was like I told them, you just have to go up there and hit, the worst thing they will do is block you. You just have to hit,” Krueger said.
The second set did not swing the Tiger’s way. The game began with the Squirrels taking a 15-2 lead over the Tigers. After a Tri-State timeout, the Tigers came back ready to play, scoring a quick four points before dropping the set 25-6.
Down 2-0 it would be easy for the Tigers to give in and let the game end. The girls didn’t want that. They wanted to prove that they were on the court for a reason, at the start of the third set, they did just that.
“Kylie Laurence did amazing, she was amazing today. Melea [Carter] had some really good hits, a good kill or two there. We had some really good ones,” Krueger said.
The third set started with the Tigers in the lead. The two teams exchanged points with Tri-State looking an even match for the visiting Squirrels. However, like a triskaidekaphobe, when the Tiger’s hit 13 points, they froze up. The third set ended after a long run from Central Cass. While the set was a more impressive display from the Tigers, it ended the same as the first set 25-13.
With three sets lost, the Tigers fell to the Squirrels 3-0.
“I told the girls to come in here, play as a team and talk and do the best they can. We knew it was going to be a tough one,” Krueger said.
Tri-State’s region record is currently 0-8 with a 7-16 rating overall. In the hopes of getting back up to the .333 rating, the Tigers will be taking on Waubay-Summit Oct. 13. Their next home game will be against Enderlin Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Campbell, Minnesota.
