The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson Warbirds faced off against their neighbors, the Tri-State Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 19. The matchup was as even as it could get. The teams stood neck and neck until the very last moment.
For many on the court, it was one of their first high-pressure situations as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter and the scoreboard was tied. In situations like that, small mistakes can give up a free throw and the game.
“We have been dealing with high pressure situations alright. A lot of times these games come down to some little thing and we have been able to handle that pretty well,” Warbirds head coach Rylan Gutzmer said.
As the final buzzer rang, the Tigers were up 58-57. It was as close a win as the Tigers could get.
“I think it took a few years off my life. It was a close game, we started really slow. We didn’t get started right away but I was confident in the girls, they work hard,” Tri-State Tigers head coach Cody Steffens said.
Over half the points scored by the Tigers came from sophomore Shali Laurence, who put up 38 in the night. Laurence had been sick the past few games and the impact on the Tigers was visible.
For the Warbirds, the game was about consistency. Instead of big swings in scoring like the Tigers had throughout the night, the Warbirds were setting the pace and remaining consistent throughout the game.
No one better exemplifies the consistency of the Warbirds than senior Gracie Kaczynski. Before the game, Kaczynski was honored for her 80th game start in a row. Kaczynski has been a starter for the Warbirds for years and for the last 80 games has not missed a start due to injury or sickness.
“Gracie did a great job tonight holding off Braun below the rim. Braun has been a big part of the Tigers game there and Gracie did a good job of stopping that,” Gutzmer said.
Supporting Kaczynski was sophomore Emmerson Johnson, who spent the night shooting corner threes and controlling the court offensively.
With the win, the Tigers move to 3-3 in the region and 6-5 in the season. Their next few region games are against Sargent County, Enderlin and Richland 44. All three of these teams should be beatable for the Tigers, according to coach Steffens. Tri-State’s next home game will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 against Sargent County.
The Warbirds are currently at 2-3 in the region and 6-7 overall. The next Warbirds home game will be Friday, Feb. 3 against Richland.