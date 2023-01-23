The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson Warbirds faced off against their neighbors, the Tri-State Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 19. The matchup was as even as it could get. The teams stood neck and neck until the very last moment.

For many on the court, it was one of their first high-pressure situations as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter and the scoreboard was tied. In situations like that, small mistakes can give up a free throw and the game.



