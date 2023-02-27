The Tri-State Tigers wanted to make waves. Coming into the season, they knew they were the underdogs. A new coaching staff and plenty of young players meant the team had a chance to grow. Now, after the season ended, it is clear that they did just that.
“Our first three or four games, we played really well. Then a string of snow days happened and we came out of it flat. Still, we had a lot of good games this season,” Tri-State Tigers head coach Cody Steffens said.
The team was able to find its identity early. Strong play in the paint thanks to senior Nora Braun allowed the team to have control of rebounding and set up mismatches that could be exploited by other players.
“We actually have moved her out a little bit so the other team’s big girl comes out. Then Shali Laurence goes inside against someone smaller. Nora gets us 14 points and 9 rebounds a game pretty consistently. Our downfall was trying to get it to her too much and turning it over. The girls are really comfortable getting her the ball. Sometimes they get too creative with it and turn it over,” Steffens said.
Backing up Braun is sophomore Shali Laurence. Laurence played the forward position, though her height and athleticism let her move anywhere on the court to cover almost any position. This gave the Tigers great looks for driving into the paint or kicking it out for a corner three.
“Shali plays everywhere, wherever we can get a mismatch on offense. If a shorter girl posts her up, or they put a guard on her, she has a height advantage. If a big is on her she can get around them to shoot or drive,” Steffens said.
After three major knee injuries took players out for the season, the Tigers’ bench was shorter than they wanted it to be. This put pressure on the starters who remained to play more minutes and gave some of the younger players varsity time.
“We came in with a good mentality, they worked really hard. The deep bench and really scrappy attitude meant they had a lot of fun doing it. Then we lost some depth from injury and went into survival mode, and started slipping. Still, the girls played their hearts out every game,” Steffens said.
The shorter bench put the Tigers at a disadvantage for much of the season and contributed to a few of the team’s losses. At the end of the regular season the team was 4-6 in the region and 9-10 overall.
This record landed them with the six seed and let them host Richland 44 in the play-ins. After beating Richland 66-44, the Tigers were moving on to Fargo where they would take on Kindred, the first team they played in the 2022-23 season. During that game, the Tigers were able to hold last year’s state champions within 10 points, and even took the lead occasionally. This time, things went differently.
“Kindred is very well coached with a lot of depth. They were a lot more prepared for the tournament game than we were. They had girls that they were able to play all year. Our bench was limited; they kind of ran us. For whatever reason our girls seemed to get on that big stage and had a lot of nerves for them. We just couldn’t keep up,” Steffens said.
The Tigers’ season ended against the team it started against with a score of 61-40. Being on a big stage like a region tournament game can put a lot of pressure on players. Kindred had the advantage of having played through the region tournament and into state last year, which helped with their confidence.
With the season over, the Tigers are graduating five seniors — Morgan Navratil, Rehme Laurence, Ava Fritz, Kallie Grefsrud and Braun. Despite a large group of veterans leaving the team, Steffens has hope for next year.
“The three-class system will help these girls have confidence and positivity in the offseason. We want to make changes. Some of the girls are already asking for workouts. They are ready to go to work,” Steffens said.
Younger players showed plenty of promise this year. Iceli Rabbithead was a main shooter for the Tigers and this offseason, Steffens is hoping to get her comfortable in the point guard position.
“We have got two of our three leading scorers as only sophomores. Those two that want to go to work right now. Macy Fritz and Halle Gaukler at guards got some good minutes and showed their skill. Malea Carter was at center but wasn’t out on the floor as much because she was behind Nora. Malea has been waiting to get to work, waiting for that opportunity. So going into next year, two have been playing a lot of minutes, two got good minutes, and Malea. That is a really good five,” Steffens said.