The Tri-State Tigers wanted to make waves. Coming into the season, they knew they were the underdogs. A new coaching staff and plenty of young players meant the team had a chance to grow. Now, after the season ended, it is clear that they did just that.

“Our first three or four games, we played really well. Then a string of snow days happened and we came out of it flat. Still, we had a lot of good games this season,” Tri-State Tigers head coach Cody Steffens said.



Tags