Tigers setter Kylie Laurence leaps for a block during the second set of the game against the Richland Colts. Laurence, a senior, is in her last year on the team alongside Morgan Navratil, Ava Fritz, Rehme Laurence and Kallie Grefsrud.
The Tri-State Tigers struggled against the Colts' aggressive and fast hitting. The Tigers were able to hold their own throughout the night when it came to defense and had an impressive couple of saves.
With just a handful of games left in the season, volleyball teams across the region are pushing to get a few more wins this year. With an overall record of 7-14, at .250, and 0-6 in the region, the Tri-State Tigers were looking for a win in order to prove they were still competing.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Tigers took on one of the most evenly matched teams in the region. The Richland 44 Colts had the same goal in mind. They too were 0-6 in the region. The winner of this game would break the tie and take the lead in the standings.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lost 3-0. The game was hard fought and saw tough plays from both sides. Throughout the night the girls fought for every point. Cheers rung in the Campbell-Tintah Gymnasium for every desperate recovery and hard fought point.
The game began with a close first set. Tri-State started the set down 11-9 before taking their first timeout. When they came back they were able to hold onto the small gap. After tying it up around 20 points, the Richland Colts were able to take a small, but dangerous, lead.
At 24-22 the Tigers took their second timeout of the set, needing just a couple more points in order to prevent the Colts from starting 1-0. However, when the game started again, the Tigers were hit with a fast attack from the Colts and lost the first set 25-22.
“Our girls forgot to show up again. It was tough. They [Richland] have got a good hitter,” Tri-State Tiger’s head coach Amy Krueger said.
The second set began with an even closer score. After a small lead to start the set, the Tigers allowed a few points to let the Colts tie the game 9-9, pushing the Tigers into their first timeout. Coming back from the timeout, the Tigers were unable to respond to the Colts, letting them go on a five point run before taking another timeout at 14-9. While the Tigers were able to get some more points on the board, they did not recover from the deficit. The second set ended 25-16 in favor of the Colts.
The final set followed the same story as the first two. However, the exhaustion on the Tri-State bench had taken its toll. The set ended with a score of 25-12, giving the Colts their first region win 3-0 over the Tigers.
According to Krueger, the game showed a few things the team is still looking to work on going into the end of the season.
“We were missing some serves we shouldn’t be missing. We didn't cover, same things I said last time,” Krueger said.
Despite the tough loss and team flaws, Krueger has seen some improvement in the team’s passing. She hopes to work on the team’s movement and communication before the next game.
The Tri-State Tiger’s next home game will be against Central Cass, a region opponent who is second in the standings at 5-1 in the region. The game will take place in Fairmount at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
