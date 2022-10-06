With just a handful of games left in the season, volleyball teams across the region are pushing to get a few more wins this year. With an overall record of 7-14, at .250, and 0-6 in the region, the Tri-State Tigers were looking for a win in order to prove they were still competing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Tigers took on one of the most evenly matched teams in the region. The Richland 44 Colts had the same goal in mind. They too were 0-6 in the region. The winner of this game would break the tie and take the lead in the standings.



