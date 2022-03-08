The high school boys basketball season is in its closing days. Only a few games remain until the season is all done. To mark the end of it, the teams from Region 1 participated in the Region 1 tournament.
The tournament was seeded based off of each team’s standing at the end of the regular season. The top four seeded teams would move directly to the second round of games, while the bottom eight teams would duke it out in the first round.
The tournament’s first round took place Thursday, March 3 and each game was hosted by the school which was seeded higher, the five seed hosted the 12 seed for example.
Whichever team won their game in the first round would advance to the second round to be played at North Dakota State College of Science the next week. The losing team would go home, their season would be over.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
The Warbirds had a rough season. Having a young team and low consistency stunted their ability to play a full four quarters each game. By the end of the regular season, they had a record of 2-19 with a regional record of 0-11. This put Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at the 12 seed.
Being at the 12 seed meant the Warbirds would have to take on the toughest opponents in the first round. This year it was Oak Grove, who were 10-11 overall and 7-4 in the region. The last time the two teams played each other was in January when Oak Grove won 73-46.
This game saw Wyndmere-Lidgerwood lose again, though they closed the gap some with a score of 87-63.
“Overall, I thought we played one of our better games of the year. The guys competed and made some good runs in both the first and second half,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Head Coach Todd Hosford said.
The Warbirds saw strong inside play with Bryer Kaczynski scoring 22 points from the paint and 10 total rebounds. The second highest scorer was the Warbird’s consistent scorer Adam Baldwin who had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The majority of players for the Warbirds will be returning next year, however three seniors did see their final game. Erich Ebel, Tate Jerdee and Dylan Frankki are all seniors.
“I thought our seniors ended their careers with a game they can hold their head high and be proud of how they battled. This very young and inexperienced team really made some strides at the end of the year and played some good ball the last part of the season,” Hosford said.
Tri-State
The Tri-State Tigers started their season slowly. Their first win came in mid- January after going 0-6. However, once they got this win, they started picking up steam. By the end of the season, the team had won multiple games against lower rated teams and a few games against higher rated teams.
The season ended with the Tigers having an overall rating of 7-14. In the region, the team was 3-8 putting them squarely at the 10 seed.
As a lower seeded team, the Tigers would be playing away for the tournament. Their opponent would be Lisbon, a team whose season end push put them up to the seven seed.
In the last five years, Tri-State and Lisbon have faced each other in the first round of playoffs four times creating a bit of a rivalry.
Despite the difference in seedings, it was to be a close game. The last time the teams played, a month earlier, Lisbon won 55-51 in overtime.
The game just as close this time, with the fourth quarter tie ending 38-38. The teams went into overtime.
“Both teams played extremely hard. Initially I thought it was a poor shooting night for both teams but the defense on both ends of the court was very good. We found ourselves down early in the fourth quarter and fought back,” Tri-State Head Coach Adam Kruger said.
Overtime did not go well for the Tigers, however. They were unable to put up any more points and they lost 38-48.
“I am extremely proud of our guys. They battled and competed all year, and this game. They left everything on the court and played together. They battled and did a great job matching Lisbon’s physicality,” Kruger said.
The Tigers have six seniors on their team who played their last high school game – Jakobe Anderson, Jacob Lick, Dominick Anderson, Lewis Ceroll, Andrew Purcell and Ezra Christensen.
“Going to miss our seniors big time, and I’m very thankful I had the opportunity to coach every single one of them,” Kruger said.
Hankinson
Hankinson spent the regular season right behind the teams at the top of the pack. A serious contender, they finished their season 10-10 and 4-7 in the region.
A late loss to Lisbon dropped their seeding to the eight, however they were able to host a game. As the eight seed, they would be hosting the closest team to them in the standings. The visiting nine seed Richland 44 had been a momentum-based team this year; their wins came in streaks and their losses came in streaks. Their season ended after a two-game winning streak. This put the momentum in Richland 44’s favor.
The last time that these two teams played was in December, when Hankinson won 59-46.
This game did not go Hankinson’s way, however. Despite the home court advantage they fought for, early penalties gave Richland 44 a lead. While Hankinson did close the gap and even take the lead at the half, they always played as if they were on the back foot.
The second half was devastating for the Pirates as their defense allowed 37 points and their offense was only able to respond with 22.
“Richland was hungry. They hit some big shots and we were not able to respond. The boys played hard, but we struggled scoring the ball against Richland’s zone,” Hankinson Head Coach Mike Gaukler said.
The top scorers for the Pirates were Cruz Hernandez, who had 15 points, and Kaden Kelley, who had 12. The paint was well protected by Ruston Kath who managed rebounds in just 16 minutes of play.
“The hardest part of any season is the final game, and when it comes so abruptly words are even more difficult. We played hard, but the night belonged to the Colts,” Gaukler said.
Hankinson has four seniors on the basketball team, Chase Evans, Samuel Elliot, Kaden Kelley and Jace Steffans.
