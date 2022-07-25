The American Legion Baseball season came to a close for many teams across North Dakota as district tournaments marked the last few games of the year.
Both Fairmount and Lidgerwood-Hankinson traveled to LaMoure to take part in the District Seven Tournament.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson played their first game Monday, July 18 against Edgley Post 146. The two teams had faced off before at the start of the season on Wednesday, June 8, when they split a pair of games one win apiece. After a season of practice, they were ready to face each other again.
The game did not go Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s way, as they fell 7-0. The game started slowly as players were kept off home plate until the bottom of the fifth. Edgeley got three runs in the fifth to give them the lead. Another four runs were added in the bottom of the sixth. Lidgerwood-Hankinson were unable to make anything happen in the top of the seventh, which ended the game 7-0 in Edgley’s favor.
The loss to Edgley did not mean the end of the tournament. Because it was run on a two-loss system, any team which lost a game would be dropped into the lower bracket. They would still have a chance to win it all.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s second game, against Lisbon, started out strong for the local team as they put up two runs in the top of the first.
A response came early from Lisbon as they were able to score one run in the bottom of the first.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson kept their foot on the gas going into the second inning as they put on another three runs.
The strong lead would not last for Lidgerwood-Hankinson. The bottom of the second saw two more runs for Lisbon. For the rest of the game, Lidgerwood-Hankinson were unable to get any more players home, while Lisbon kept tallying up runs. By the fourth, Lidgerwood-Hankinson had lost their lead and were down 6-5.
The game ended 9-5 with a win for Lisbon. With that game Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s season was over. Their season ended with a record of 8-16 overall.
Fairmount’s baseball team went home with a pair of losses. Their first game on Monday, July 18, was against Oakes Post 36, a dominant team in the region. Fairmount was able to get two runs on the board before the game ended 18-2.
After falling into the second bracket, Fairmount was back the next day to face Wahpeton Post 20. Both teams pushed for a competitive game as the loser would be eliminated from the tournament. At the end of the seventh, Fairmount was down by one run. The game, and Fairmount’s season, ended with a score of 2-1.
Oakes and LaMoure both advanced to the state tournament which is set to begin Friday, July 29 in Oakes, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.