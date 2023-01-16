The Tri-State Tigers Rosholt court saw an especially large crowd Friday, Jan. 13, as the Tigers boys and girls teams both played. The Friday night double header saw both the boys and girls basketball teams take on the Waubay-Summit Mustangs.
Tigers Girls
The Tri-State Tigers girls basketball team were coming off of a 66-59 home win over Oak Grove earlier in the week. This win had put them at 4-3 in the season. Having a positive record early on could help them down the line as tournament time approaches.
In order to keep that positive record, they would have to take down Waubay-Summit, a South Dakota Division 1A team.
The game was a back and forth. Tri-State took an early lead and the Mustangs were able to overtake them. In the end, the Tigers lost 55-48 after closing the game to just four points with 30 seconds left.
“The girls played pretty hard. Shali (Laurence) was out sick tonight so our leading scorer and rebounder wasn’t there. But that is no excuse, we had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize. We didn’t take care of the basketball,” head coach Cody Steffens said.
Laurence has been one of Tri-State’s top scorers. Her absence was felt on the court as the Tigers were struggling to finish on offense during some possessions.
The team was able to come back from a few steep deficits. During the first half, the Tigers were down by 12. Good stretches of passing with aggressive defense kept the ball in the Tigers’ hands and kept the game moving.
“The girls just don’t give up. We got outplayed tonight. This is a game we thought we would win but we got shocked. They played hard through,” Steffens said.
With strong shooting and control of the paint, the Tigers were able to pull their way back from being down 12 and put them in range to take the game with one more run.
But that run didn’t come in time. As the clock winded down, the penalties ticked up. With the Mustangs in bonus, they were put to the free throw line over and over again, keeping the Tigers just out of reach until the clock ran out.
“We didn’t use the bench as much tonight with Sheli gone on how we sub. We were just short a girl tonight,” Steffens said.
The Tigers have had consistently high scoring games this season, averaging 64 points per game. With 48 points Friday night, this was the lowest Tri-State has scored by nine points.
It will be up to the Tigers in the next few games, including a game against region opponent Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Jan. 19, to be able to maintain their consistency and make a splash in the region.
“We are at a good spot in the schedule right now. Our girls are confident. We are not going to hang our heads about this. We’ll get back to work Monday, maybe Sunday night,” Steffens said.
Tri-State’s next few games will be an opportunity for the team to get their above .500 record back and put them in a comfortable position heading into the halfway point of the season.
Tigers Boys
Throughout the season, the Tri-State Tigers boys basketball team have been working to bring more energy to the court. Slow starts have plagued the team each game as they fall behind and fight to catch back up.
Their opponent on Friday, Jan. 13, Waubay Summit, is a ranked South Dakota team coming off of a season with multiple state tournament wins. It would have been easy for the Tigers to lose their energy, yet they showed their passion once the game got going.
“They are a really good team. We want to play a really similar style to the way they play. They have experienced upperclassmen,” Tigers head coach Adam Krueger said.
In the end, the Tigers lost 79-35. While they were able to get shots on the basket, few were open and many of the contested shots were just not going in.
“It is good to see that after a game like that, after scores like that, and a team still not giving up,” Krueger said.
Much of Tri-State’s offense came from junior guard Isaiah Rydell, who was able to push through the Mustangs and send the ball where it needed to go with consistent passing.
“He played with heart. That is one of the toughest matchups he will have, he made some tough shots and never gave up. He led the team on the court and off the court. He stepped up, leadership wise,” Krueger said.
On defense, the Tigers became aggressive. As the game went on, Tri-State showed more energy, but at times that energy turned into frustration and mistakes. The calls came flowing in from the refs as the Tigers gave up free throw after free throw.
“A lot of time it depends on if our shots are falling. Sometimes we have to work on finding energy elsewhere. If it is boxing out, taking a charge, getting a steal on the ball, finding that boost without relying on our shots to fall,” Krueger said.
The loss came after the Tigers found their energy and were able to put up decent points. A slow start had the opportunity to kill Tri-State’s game but they fought through it and were able to make a showing on the board.
“We worked hard and we definitely didn’t give up, they had shots and they went on their runs but we definitely worked hard,” Krueger said.
The Tri-State Tigers’ next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they host Oak Grove, a region opponent with some hefty wins under their belt. A win against them would put the Tigers on a good path moving into the second half of the season.