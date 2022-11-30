The Tri-State Tigers started the season with energy Tuesday, Nov. 29. A faceoff against the defending state champs, the Kindred Vikings, the game could easily have set a bad tone for the season. Despite the 77-66 loss, the Tigers showed that even with three of their players out due to sickness, they have what it takes this season.

This year the Tigers got a new head coach, Cody Steffens. This first game was a chance to show his intentions with the team.



