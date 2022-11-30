When the Tri-State Tigers were able to out maneuver defenders during transition the team was able to create breakaway opportunities that kept them close behind the reigning champs. Tri-State Iceli Rabbithead bounds forward for a layup.
When the Tri-State Tigers were able to out maneuver defenders during transition the team was able to create breakaway opportunities that kept them close behind the reigning champs. Tri-State Iceli Rabbithead bounds forward for a layup.
Much of Tri-State's game was played within the paint on both offense and defense. Consistent two point shooting from the rim kept the Tigers scoring. This, paired with forcing Kindred to the perimeter, stopped Kindred from taking an overwhelming lead.
The Tri-State Tigers started the season with energy Tuesday, Nov. 29. A faceoff against the defending state champs, the Kindred Vikings, the game could easily have set a bad tone for the season. Despite the 77-66 loss, the Tigers showed that even with three of their players out due to sickness, they have what it takes this season.
This year the Tigers got a new head coach, Cody Steffens. This first game was a chance to show his intentions with the team.
“We are trying to change the way Tri-State plays girls basketball. We are trying to play a little faster. It was great to get these guys (Kindred) off the bat just to see what we could do with it,” Steffens said.
Lockdown defense in the paint from Tri-State center Nora Braun forced the Vikings to the perimeter in order to score. The game began with Tri-State holding a 9-3 lead as they pushed the ball inside for a string of layups. After some timeouts, Kindred were able to strike back, tying the game 11-11 before taking the lead.
Kindred’s three-point shooting kept Tri-State on the backfoot. The Vikings’ ability to peel defenders and get the ball to the outside corner forced Tri-State to adapt defensively.
“We tried four different defenses. They either had it on the wing or had it in the corner,” Steffens said.
Tri-State seemed to struggle in the transition from defense to offense. The tight and aggressive defensive plays from the Vikings led to plenty of turnovers from the Tigers. The Tigers were able to use this aggressive play to draw fouls putting them at the free throw line throughout the entire game.
As the game pressed, on Tri-State would not retake the lead, though they kept the game relatively close. Kindred was able to get an 11-point lead twice in the game, once being the final score. The first 11-point lead was quickly closed to a one-score game at 61-64.
“I thought we came out and played really well. Those guys are the defending state champions. We came out and played with some energy and moved the ball around,” Steffens said.
Last year Tri-State ended the season fifth in the region, with a record of 6-5, 11-9 overall. The team looks to improve on that standing this year. Steffens believes that the team, currently estimated at seventh, will be able to prove how good they are as they take on the rest of their matchups.
“I think if we play like we did tonight it will be a really positive season for us. We were picked seventh and I think we are a lot better team than that,” Steffens said.
Tri-State’s next home game will be against Wheaton. The game will be played Friday, Dec. 2 in Campbell, Minnesota.
“We are going to do a lot of different things. We aren’t going to do the same thing every night,” Steffens said.