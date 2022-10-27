Tri-State takes it in Five

The final home game, one of the last chances for a region win was a tough match up. There are many ways to describe the pressure faced by the Tri-State Tigers in their Tuesday, Oct. 25 game against the Enderlin Eagles.
As the final home game of the season, the Tigers' seniors had one last chance to cinch a win in front of their home crowd. Faced with a regional opponent, Tri-State needed a win in order to improve their region record from 0-8. It wouldn’t be easy for the Tigers, Enderlin was 3-7, having proven themselves against tough opponents in the past.
The Tigers needed grit and passion to stand a chance and they brought both. The Tigers were able to get their first region win of the year with a fiery 3-2 victory over Enderlin.
The game began with a fight in the first set, forcing a timeout from Enderlin when the Tigers were ahead 15-14. The set continued and the Tigers were able to extend their lead by one with another timeout taken at 22-20, still well in range for either team to take the set. By the end of it, the Tigers were able to secure the set with a score of 25-22.
“It [the first set win] got them excited, gave us some momentum. We knew we could win it so we started fast going into the next few sets,” Tigers head coach Amy Krueger said.
Going into the second set the Tigers had momentum. They had proven they could not only play against their opponent, but beat them. Excitement from the crowd grew with each dig and every kill. The second set stayed competitive until Enderlin pulled ahead, took the set 25-17 and tied the game.
Wanting to get back on top the Tigers put everything into the third set. Players were diving across the court to recover stray balls, kills were hit hard and every point was met with intense cheers. The set began close with Enderlin taking a 17-16 lead over the Tigers before the first timeout. Coming back from it the Tigers were able to go on a 5-1 scoring streak to give them the 21-18 lead over the Eagles. The passion from the Tiger’s didn’t cease after Enderlin tied the game up 24-24. A roaring crowd cheered for every hit as the Tigers took the last two points to take the third set 26-24.
Up 2-1 the Tigers were looking to close out the game in the fourth set. They were able to take a strong lead, forcing a timeout from Enderlin with a 12-9 lead. As the game progressed the Tigers were able to hold onto that healthy lead.
The Eagles were not ready to give up the game. After closing a six-point lead to only two points Enderlin was able to force a timeout from Tri-State. Coming back from the timeout the Eagles were able to overtake the Tigers, getting a 24-22 lead before the Tigers took a last second timeout. The set ended with a 25-23 score. Enderlin managed to tie the game again and send the teams to their fifth and final set.
“We were nervous. I told them we just had to keep playing how we have been playing. They played as a team tonight, that is how we won,” Krueger said.
The stands shook as fans jumped, screamed and stamped their feet after every point. The help of a home court advantage was showing as the Tigers’ energy seemed to swell. Every point was hard fought with both teams putting all they had into every volley.
“The fans were loud, the bench was loud, we appreciate that a lot it helps push the team,” Krueger said.
The Tigers were able establish a lead with a score of 8-5 causing the first timeout from Enderlin. The passion of the crowd pushed Tri-State even further as they extended the lead to 13-5, not allowing a single point between timeouts. With a final kill from Tri-State senior Kallie Grefsrud the crowd erupted in cheers and yelps, the bench jumped from their seats and the Tri-State Tigers won their first region game. The final set ended with a score of 15-6.
“They came in and played the way we were supposed to play. We have worked on that a lot. They talked, they were a team tonight,” Krueger said.
The Tigers are now 1-8 in the region and 10-16 overall. The two remaining games in the season for the Tigers will be away games for the team, both are region games and will give the Tigers a chance to gain some momentum for the region tournament.