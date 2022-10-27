Tri-State takes it in Five
The energy from the crowd and bench helped push the Tigers through a long five set game. Being able to take a win in the region may help the team moving into the final games and the tournament.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The final home game, one of the last chances for a region win was a tough match up. There are many ways to describe the pressure faced by the Tri-State Tigers in their Tuesday, Oct. 25 game against the Enderlin Eagles.

As the final home game of the season, the Tigers' seniors had one last chance to cinch a win in front of their home crowd. Faced with a regional opponent, Tri-State needed a win in order to improve their region record from 0-8. It wouldn’t be easy for the Tigers, Enderlin was 3-7, having proven themselves against tough opponents in the past.



