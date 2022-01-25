Tri-State takes on two opponents

The Tri-State girls basketball team played a pair of games this week. The first was against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Jan. 17, the second was against Wilmot on Jan.18.
After starting the season 1-6, the team was climbing back with a four-game win streak, and were hoping to extend that to five in their game against the visiting Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.
The game was neck and neck the entire time. Every point was answered by another. Foul for foul and shot for shot, the two teams took the game through the second quarter to halftime.
At half, the school band played for the crowd as adjustments were made in the locker rooms. However, it seemed that the close game would continue.
Pressure mounted as the third and fourth quarters rolled around — neither team had been able to establish more than a four-point lead. What little headway was made was quickly cut back as the opposing team tied it up again.
As the game came down to its final moments, a series of fouls saw both teams line up at the free throw line. First, the visiting team made theirs and put themselves up 50-49. Not long after, the Tigers found themselves at the line. Two missed shots kept them behind. With mere seconds left in the game, the Tigers got the ball and pushed for the rim to take a one point lead. They got called for a charging foul. The opposing team took the ball to the free throw line with four seconds left. They missed, yet on the second miss, the ball fell out of bounds as time expired. The Tigers lost their first game of the week 49-50.
The second game was against Wilmot. Coming off of a loss the day before and wanting to get close to .500 on the season again, the team needed a win against Wilmot.
The game began with good scoring from the Tigers who, in the first quarter, outscored Wilmot 11-4. The second quarter went much the same. A pair of threes and another two from Mary Rupp helped push the Tigers up another 13 points. A run of fouls gave Wilmot an additional three points on top of the scoring they had on their own.
Going into the second half, the Tigers were ahead 24-14. Strong defense held Wilmot to only five points in the third quarter. Strong shooting gave Tri-State their best quarter yet as they put up an additional 15 points.
By the fourth quarter, the team was up by 20. The exhausted defense of Wilmot gave Tri-State another great quarter. The game ended 54-29 in favor of the Tigers. A large part of the win came from Tri-State’s Mary Rupp who dropped 5 three-pointers and scored 21 points in the night.
