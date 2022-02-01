Tri-State Tigers struggle against Richland

The Tri-State Tigers hosted Richland County at their home court in Campbell Minn. Thursday’s game, te Tigers’ second of the week, had them looking for redemption after their loss to Hankinson.
Playing Richland was a prime opportunity to score their second win of the season. With Richland having a record of 2-9 in the season they were just above Tri-State at 1-7.
The game didn’t go to plan however, as the Tigers fell 35-69.
A string of turnovers kept the Tigers struggling to keep up with Richland.
The game showed the lack of identity from the Tigers. They have only recently gotten to full strength after injuries and sickness from before the season slowed their development.
Now at full strength the team has shown a few good quarters of play, yet their consistency falls short.
“It’s frustrating, it happened last week too. It’s the same thing being said by me. It’s not good hearing the same things over and over. Everyone’s a little frustrated but they have seen the quarters we can put together,” Tri-State head coach Adam Krueger said.
With the later half of the season underway, Tri-State has only a couple home games left. But, with the nature of a multischool team, it doesn’t pose too much of a disadvantage for the Tigers.
“I don’t think we have a lot of home court advantage. Our crowd travels well though so we always have a crowd. It gives us an advantage on the road too. We are used to shooting at different hoops at practice,” Krueger said.
With plenty of away games coming up the team is hoping to iron out the kinks in their gameplay and find more consistency in their games.
If the team can put together more than one or two good quarters without allowing their opponents to take off in any one quarter they would find themselves winning a lot more of their close games.
Tri-State’s next home game will be against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Rosholt High School on Feb. 13.
