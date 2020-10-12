Tri-State Tigers lose 3-0 last week
Thursday Oct. 8, the Tri-State Tigers volleyball team lost 3-0. The Tigers played a great match but just couldn’t get the stops when they needed them.
Giving Enderlin credit they found openings and we just couldn’t adjust. It was Tri-State’s first game without Alyssa Hensch due to an ACL injury.
Hensch is the Tigers vocal leader, it was a lot of readjusting as to who was going to take charge and it took a little time to get in the grove. Rehme Laurence also did not play.
She had a great JV game but wasn’t able to play during Varsity because of an injury.
Hankinson defeats Libson 3-2; 19-25, 25-19, 29-27, 21-25, 15-8
The Pirate volleyball team ran into a tough Lisbon defense but gutted out the win last Monday.
The Pirates managed to come together as a team and fight for each point down the stretch to take the match in five.
The Pirates were led on defense with Kya Mauch accumulating 30 digs, Savannah Falk 20 digs, and Ashlyn Foertsch 15 digs to lead the way.
Wyndmere volleyball postponed until Oct. 21
Wyndmere Volley- ball did not play last week and games have been postponed until Oct. 21. No reason was given for the postpone- ment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.