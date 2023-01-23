The night after the Warbirds and Tigers girls basketball teams faced off, it was the boys’ turn. For Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, it was about evening the score, getting the win that the girls couldn’t get the night before. The Tri-State Tigers were looking for a win to give them momentum going into the rest of the season.
The Warbirds were able to secure the win after a switch up in their defense left the Tigers unable to adjust in time. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood won 71-57, though the game was much closer for most of the night.
“It was a very fun game. Both teams played really well and it kind of came down to one run in the third quarter and that was the difference,” Tri-State Tigers head coach Adam Krueger said.
The Warbirds were able to establish a lead, but the Tigers were right behind them in the first half and were able to close the gap again and again. Fast- paced offense from the Tigers allowed the team to get around the Warbirds zone coverage and get the ball to shooters on the perimeter.
However, at halftime with a score of 39-35 in their favor, the Warbirds made some adjustments. The third quarter saw the Warbirds run away with things as their defense was able to put a stop to Tri-State’s scoring.
“Playing a complete game, mental-wise. We just kind of let our brains go for a little bit and they got back in the game,” Warbirds head coach Todd Hosford said.
The game was momentum heavy, in the second half it was the Warbirds who held that momentum. The third quarter saw the Warbirds put up another 15 to Tri-State’s eight. As the game was closing in the fourth quarter the Warbirds took over the momentum entirely. A dunk by Wyndmere-Lidgerwood senior Bryer Kaczynski put energy into the crowd and the Warbirds team. With that they were able to close out the game 51-57.
“They went on an 11-0 run, but the big thing was that they switched off defenses. From a 1-3-1 to a man and we just didn’t adjust to that quick enough,” Krueger said.
Despite the loss, the Tigers were able to show their potential. Team leaders like Isaiah Rydell kept the game moving and Tri-State kept playing their hardest no matter what the scoreboard said.
“We are a very hard working team. I feel like some shots don’t always fall but we are always going to work our hardest,” Krueger said.
The Warbirds win puts them up to .500 in the season and in the region. From this point on, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s season is up to them and how they play.
“We played a lot of good teams early on. They showed us how to play some good basketball and I think we learned. I think we are coming along. We have four games next week so I am hoping we can ride this momentum,” Hosford said.
Tri-State is still searching for that first win of the season, though they have been able to have some close games, they have fallen short. The rest of the season has the Tigers playing against a mix of tougher and easier matchups as they look for a good finish to the season.