The night after the Warbirds and Tigers girls basketball teams faced off, it was the boys’ turn. For Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, it was about evening the score, getting the win that the girls couldn’t get the night before. The Tri-State Tigers were looking for a win to give them momentum going into the rest of the season.

The Warbirds were able to secure the win after a switch up in their defense left the Tigers unable to adjust in time. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood won 71-57, though the game was much closer for most of the night.



