Warbird junior high boys basketball does it again

For the third time in the past four seasons, the Lidgerwood-Wyndmere Junior High boys basketball team claimed the annual SECA 7-8 tournament held in Hankinson on Feb. 4-5, 2022.
Two separate teams, the eighth grade team won all three games in their division. The seventh grade team had a different squad from what they played the regular season and put together a 1-2 ledger in playing a majority of their games against eighth grade competition in the tournament.
The Warbirds did not have an easy road in claiming the title with victories over Sargent County and two very competitive Hankinson squads.
The first round game of the tournament proved to be the most entertaining and riveting contest of the 12 match-ups in the event with the Warbirds earning a hard earned, 42-40 overtime victory over the talented Sargent County Bulldog Team.
The Warbirds eighth grade standout, Jace Stenson, put together one of the finest SECA Tournament performances ever posted with 36 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Classmate Blaise Frolek put in two points and both John Dexter and Derek Kaczynski both added two and six rebounds each. The Bulldogs all around player, Jace Fyre, led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
In semifinal play, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood got off to a sluggish 9 a.m. start, but picked up momentum as the game progressed in posting a 47-28 victory over the Hankinson seventh grade team.
Balanced scoring was the key for the warbirds as six players found their way into the scoring column led by Frolek’s 16 points. Stenson put in 12 points and led the passing game with eight assists. Kaczynski put in seven points and hauled down six rebounds. Jaxin Krierm, a seventh grader, along with Kaczynski, a fellow seventh grader, had an outstanding game with a team-leading five steals. Dexter made his presence known with four points and four rebounds and Riley Springer had four rebounds and three steals. William Gutzmer pitched in with solid defense and three rebounds. Jax Hernandez led Hankinson with 12 points.
In the championship game, the Warbirds and Pirates eighth grade squad squared off for the title. The Warbirds got off to a flying start with a 17-5 lead after six minutes of play.
The Pirates didn’t go away without a battle though, as they kept the margin at bay trailing 29-15 into the intermission. In the third quarter, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood really hunkered down on defense and limited their opponents to only three points while scoring 10 of their own to carry a more comfortable 39-18 margin with minutes of action remaining.
The final frame of play was filled with both mutual respect and solid sportsmanship displayed by both teams and scoring was well distributed for five of the Warbirds in completing the final 46-24 victory.
Again, Jace Stenson led the Warbirds with a solid overall 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Frolek, also the tournament’s Free Throw Competition Champion, had seven points and three assists. Springer and Kaczynski each put in six points with Springer also hauling down four rebounds while Kaczynski was the chairman of the boards with 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end and four big assists. Jaxon Krier dumped rebounds, including five on the offensive end and four big assists. Krier dumped in four points to go with four steals. Dexter put in a bucket and led the team in steals with four. Dakota Cooper completed the Warbirds scoring attack with one made free throw while William Gutzmer added two steals.
The Pirates were led by Parker Falk, who put in nine points.
In the seventh grade division, the Warbirds played despite being without three full time starters due to both sickness and loaning a player to the eighth grade squad. The dynamic quartet of Jered Kaczynski, Alex Wolf, Justin Quam and Theo Thompson led the way putting together very competitive performances in playing two eighth grade teams and one seventh grade opponent.
In their first game of the tournament, they dropped a hard fought 36-25 decision to the Sargent County seventh grade team.
In the consolation bracket, they put together a solid all around team performance in defeating the Tri-State eighth grade squad 35-30.
In the consolation title game, they had to go up against the Sargent County eighth grade squad and the veteran and more experienced Bulldogs prevailed with a 47-19 decision.
Jered Kaczynski led the seventh grade scoring in the tournament with 30 points while Wolf was right behind with 26 points. Quam in two games had 13 points. Quam was the leading scorer on the season for the seventh grade with 101 points. Thompson followed with eight points, while Mason Devore contributed with three points and Rylee Manikowski two points.
