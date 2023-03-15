Going into the 2022-23 season, there weren’t many expectations for the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds. The previous year, the team had gone 2-19, being eliminated in the play-ins.
This year, the team wanted to prove that they had changed, and that they could make it to the tournament.
“It was that year of experience under their belt that really helped. Some guys had to play last year that weren’t ready, but they got experience,” Warbirds Head Coach Todd Hosford said.
For the Warbirds, one of the biggest factors in their improvement was the work they did over the summer. With a variety of camps and practices in the offseason, the team was able to get a head start on the season.
“We attended team camps. I think because of that, we performed way better. We really came together this summer, baptism by fire last year helped them this year,” Hosford said.
With five seniors this year, the Warbirds had plenty of experience. Though some injuries slowed the team down early, they were able to maintain an even record going into February. This solid start set the team up for a home game for the play-ins.
“We looked to get out and run some. With a seven footer, we wanted to control the inside, get the ball to them. Our style was to slow the game down, get it inside and play solid defense. That kept us in games when shots weren’t falling,” Hosford said.
The ever recognizable seven footer was none other than Bryer Kaczynski, a player who provided consistent shot blocking, rebounding and inside scoring for the Warbirds. However, as a senior, Kaczynski and a few other players that make up the Warbird’s height — Carl Quam and Mathias Kackman — will be leaving.
This leaves the Warbirds going into next year with a new challenge, for the first time in years, they will be undersized.
“Every coach seems to say the warbirds always have height. We have always had decent height for a long time. I guess it's true. The first couple years I was here, we didn’t have much but ever since then, we have had some height,” Hosford said.
Over the summer the team will have to make some adjustments to how they play. Without a strong interior presence, they will have to focus on ball movement and quick perimeter play.
“The game is won and lost in the paint. Teams can get hot behind the 3 point arc, but eventually you need to get to the rim,” Hosford said.
Going into next year, the team has a few players that Hosford is excited to see return. Juniors Levi Kackman and Landon Buerhe stepped up this season and showed their ability to scramble, control the ball and coordinate the team.
“Kackman didn’t get as much time early on, but he jumped into a starting role. I was impressed with his improvement. Landon Buerhe had a great year. He shoots the ball really well. Those two really jump out at me,” Hosford said.
Supporting next year’s veterans is a slew of younger players who spent the season improving, and are hungry to get on the court.
“Hunter Dunne had a great JV year. He was consistent and worked hard. I’m pleased with his effort. Brandon Larson moved here and played his first year, he was a wrestler, with his improvement, he showed he could be a basketball player too. By next year he could be 6-foot-3, which could give us a bit of height,” Hosford said.
Hosford is also looking forward to getting some of the eighth grade class more experience. It is a large group, a few of the players already got the chance to play with the high school team.
For the Warbirds, the offseason will be focused on getting bigger. While not every player will be able to have a growth spurt, most should be able to do some weight training.
“Overall strength is something we will work on this summer. We need to gain weight and muscle. We will work on being better at ball handling and court vision, some of those things you just need to learn by playing more by just playing tough opponents. The more you play the better you will be,” Hosford said.
Next season should provide more consistent games for the Warbirds as the 3-class system goes into effect, shifting regions based on school population.
After bouncing back from their 2-19 season and making it into the playoffs, the Warbirds have the energy, and plenty of youth, to be able to get momentum going into next season.