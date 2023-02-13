For the second time this year, the Hankinson Pirates and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds faced off in an exciting game. Tuesday, Feb. 7 was the second game but it was the one which counted towards regional records.
The Warbirds were looking for revenge after their 76-58 loss the last time these two teams met, Jan. 23. During that game the Warbirds were down on players with seniors Bryer Kaczynski and Adam Baldwin out with injuries.
Now at full strength and hosting the game in Lidgerwood, the Warbirds would have the chance to show Hankinson what the team is capable of.
Hankinson has been hovering around .500 this season. A definitive win against a region opponent was necessary for the team to break into the upper half of the region and secure a home game when the time for the region tournament came.
Coming off of a win against region opponent Maple River, the Pirates were looking to build momentum going into the final stretch of games.
Both teams left it all on the court with players pushing themselves for every point. As the final buzzer rang, Hankinson had won 62-59.
“It was a back and forth, hard fought game with two evenly matched teams. Both teams made some runs and then the other team would counter back with a big play or two,” Warbirds head coach Todd Hosford said.
The back and forth started out the gate with the Warbirds ending the first quarter 20-17, only for the Pirates to tie the game at 31 going into the half.
Leading the Warbirds was Kaczynski, who was able to control the paint and knock down 20 points. More impressively, Kaczynski was almost able to match that number in rebounds, snagging 19 rebounds throughout the game. Behind Kaczynski was Baldwin, who was finding success all over the court and put up 12 for the Warbirds.
The Pirates were able to take the win thanks to the duo of Cruz Hernandez and RaeShaun Earl. Hernandez had a big night scoring 24. Earl also had a big performance with 19 points and shooting seven for eight from the free throw line.
“Hernandez came up big for us and we shot some good free throws especially in the second half,” Pirates head coach Mike Gaukler said.
From the get go it was clear that the game would be decided in the fourth quarter. After the third quarter ended at 48-46 in favor of the Pirates, it was anyone’s game.
In the end, it was the Pirates who were able to punch it in. Hankinson’s strong defense kept the Warbirds away from the basket and forced turnovers which they were able to take back for points.
“The last quarter we turned the ball over too many times to beat a solid team like Hankinson. We had several opportunities down the stretch but could not get a good look at the basket due to their tough defense and some sloppy play by us,” Hosford said.
With the win the Pirates moved up to 4-4 in the region and 8-6 overall. The Warbirds dropped to 3-6 in the region with a 7-9 overall record.
After the game in Lidgerwood, Hankinson has found their momentum. The Pirates secured a pair of big wins against Waverly South Shore, 72-64, and Richland 44 ,57-48, to go on a four-game win streak. This stretch has put the Pirates fourth in the region, tying the records of Northern Cass and Richland 44, though Hankinson beats them out in overall records.
“Waverly South Shore we got out early and didn’t look back. They are a good squad, but once again we finished the game at the free throw line. All around team effort helped us prevail in this one,” Gaukler said.
The Pirates are looking to close the season strong with a pair of upcoming region games. Hankinson’s next and final home game will be Feb. 17 against Northern Cass.
The Warbirds had no other games that week. With three games left in the season, they are looking to snag a few more wins before the tournament begins. Their final home game will be against Richland 44 on Feb. 24 in Lidgerwood.