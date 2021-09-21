The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds defeated the Tri-State Tigers 67-0 in Wyndmere Friday, Sept 17.

The Warbirds’ first points on the board were a safety by Dylan Severson within the first three minutes of the first quarter for a score of 2-0.

With the Tigers kicking off, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s Andrew Arth returned the kickoff 59 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion was successfully completed by Johnny Gutzmer, bringing the score 10-0.

With the Tigers now in possession of the ball, the Warbirds’ defense was able to force Tri-State to punt. On their first play of the drive, Tyler Brandt completed a pass to Mathias Kackman for a touchdown. Brandt also completed a two-point conversion, the Warbirds led 18-0.

With just under 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Arth intercepted a Tri-State pass and returned it for another touchdown and a score of 33-0.

In the last minute of the quarter, Johnny Gutzmer completed a pass to August Gutzmer for the final touchdown of the first quarter, ending the quarter 40-0.

In the second quarter, Jake Kuchera was the first to score with a 7-yard run and 10:30 remaining in the quarter. An unsuccessful two-point conversion meant the Warbirds were up 46-0.

The Warbirds’ Brain Quam scored the final touchdown of the first half with a 10-yard run. At halftime the Warbirds led 53-0.

Scoring slowed down in the second half for the Warbirds.

Quam completed a pass to August Gutzmer for a 55-yard touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion. The Warbirds ended the third quarter up 61-0.

In the fourth quarter, Jack Manstrom ran 8 yards for the final touchdown of the game and a final score of 67-0.

The Warbirds play LaMoure-Litchville/Marion in Wyndmere Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers played Hankinson in Fairmount Friday, Sept. 24.

The Warbirds are 4-1 this season and second in region one, behind LaMoure-Litchville/Marion who are undefeated this season.

The Tigers are 0-5 this season.

