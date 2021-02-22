Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls basketball defeated Lisbon 50-39 at the region one girls basketball tournament. The Tri-State Tigers lost to the Central Cass Squirrels 65-33.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood will now face off against Central Cass at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at North Dakota State College of Science.

Full coverage of both games will be available tomorrow at: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/.

