The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were defeated by the Central Cass Squirrels 49-38 in the semifinals of the region one girls basketball tournament. The Warbirds defeated Oak Grove in the first round of tournament play and Lisbon in the second round.
The first quarter started off slow for the Warbirds, but with 3:36 left in the first quarter, Tiffany Springer sank a three-pointer to get the Warbirds on the scoreboard. The Squirrels had already secured 12 points of their own.
“We had a rough start the first 3 minutes of the game but after we called a time out to make some changes the girls came out and played high intensity basketball,” Warbirds Head Coach Erin Bohnenstingl said.
The Warbirds put up five additional points in the first quarter, while Central Cass dropped an additional 10, ending the quarter 22-7.
Down 15 points going into the second quarter, the Warbirds managed to chip away at the Squirrel’s lead by halftime. The Warbirds tightened up their defense and managed to hold the Squirrels to seven points. The Warbirds offense capitalized and secured 12 points. By halftime the Warbirds were down 10 points, 29-19.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood came into the third quarter energized, again holding Central Cass to just seven points while putting up twelve of their own.
“We told them at half time that we needed them to give everything they had for the next 16 minutes and that they needed to compete at the highest level that they were capable of competing at, and they came out the third quarter hungry,” Bohnenstingl said.
The Warbirds shaved a substantial number of points off the Squirrels lead, bringing the game to 36-31.
In the fourth quarter Central Cass struggled to put any numbers on the board in the first minute and a half of play. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was unable to capitalize on Central Cass’ struggle. Central Cass secured the first shot of the quarter, a two pointer, which they then quickly followed up with a three-pointer. It widened their lead to 10 points over the Warbirds, 41-31.
The Squirrels went on to secure eight more points and the Warbirds secured seven of their own, ending the game 49-38.
“Lidgerwood-Wyndmere came within five points of the number one team in the state before succumbing to the Squirrels 38-49. The girls played with tenacity and left everything they had out on the court,” Bohnenstingl said.
The loss marked the end of the season for the Warbirds who finished the season 7-4 in region one and 13-7 overall.
“They had a tremendous season. I am beyond proud of our team. This group of kids was an absolute joy to coach. They listened well and wanted to get better every day. Their attitudes were absolutely amazing,” Bohnenstingl said.
Bohnenstingl said the team’s senior athletes led by example on and off the court, which energized and excited younger players on the team.
“The team camaraderie among this group of student athletes was definitely something special. They put ‘we’ before ‘me’ and bought into the program, and that's what made our team successful,” she said.
No. 1 Central Cass will compete against No. 2 Kindred for the region one championship at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at North Dakota State College of Science.
