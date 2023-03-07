The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were faced with the toughest team in the region, Monday, March 6. After beating Northern Cass in the play-ins, the Warbirds were headed to the Ed Werre Arena court in the Blikre Activities Center at North Dakota State College of Science for the quarterfinals of the Region 1 tournament.

However, moving forward, things would not be easy. The Warbirds were up against Central Cass, the only remaining undefeated team in Division B basketball in North Dakota.



