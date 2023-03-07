The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were faced with the toughest team in the region, Monday, March 6. After beating Northern Cass in the play-ins, the Warbirds were headed to the Ed Werre Arena court in the Blikre Activities Center at North Dakota State College of Science for the quarterfinals of the Region 1 tournament.
However, moving forward, things would not be easy. The Warbirds were up against Central Cass, the only remaining undefeated team in Division B basketball in North Dakota.
“We wanted to play them as tough as we could for as long as we could,” Warbirds’ head coach Todd Hosford said, “When you are 20-0, you have got a lot of pressure on you. We just wanted to keep it a game going into the fourth quarter.”
The Warbirds were able to put up a strong fight against the region leaders. At halftime, they were only down by 12 with a score of 32-20. However, throughout the third quarter and into the fourth, Central Cass was able to ramp up their offense, putting up another 37 to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s 17. The game ended 69-37 for the Squirrels.
“We ran with them that first half, kind of handled them. We ran out of gas that third quarter was a killer. We were hoping to keep it even in the third quarter or even win it but instead they kind of jumped on us and extended their 12-point lead,” Hosford said.
Despite the loss, Hosford was happy with much of what the team did in the game. The last time these two teams faced off, Jan. 10, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was defeated 77-41. Hosford saw this game as a big improvement.
“I think we played much better today. The score doesn’t show it but I think overall we competed a lot better than that first go around,” Hosford said.
Throughout the game, the Warbirds struggled with maintaining possession. Aggressive plays from Central Cass forced Wyndmere-Lidgerwood into taking inopportune shots and passes which turned into turnovers.
“We tweaked a few things we saw on film and that is why I thought we could hang with them and we did those things in the first half. They just really turned it up in the second half and we didn’t stand a chance after they got really aggressive, really physical with our guards,” Hosford said.
The performance of the Warbirds players throughout the season has improved greatly, according to Hosford. With some returning from injury and the team getting into the flow of things, they were able to take care of more opponents than they were when the season started.
“I think there was a ton of improvement. The guys really got better. Guys like Levi Kackman and Landon Buehre, I really saw them throughout the year get better and better each week. They are two of my hardest workers. It shows that their hard work does pay off,” Hosford said.
For Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s five seniors, this was the final game as a part of Warbird basketball. During the game, all five of them were able to play together on the court.
“I got to let them play together for five minutes, it was really fun. It started out as 11 seniors in their group and it was down to those five so they got to go out together,” Hosford said.
When comparing this season’s performance to last year, the improvement the team has made is clear. Last year, the team was 2-19, while this year they played in the quarterfinals.
“Coming off of last year, a 2-19 season then to make it to regionals, I am very proud of them,” Hosford said.