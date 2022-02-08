The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds played one of their best games of the season on Thursday Feb. 3. The team hosted Sargent County, a team which has found success against multiple regional opponents.
The Warbirds needed a tough game to prove that they are still a tough team, despite their 0-6 record in the region.
The game began well for both teams. Even scoring kept the competitors neck and neck going into both the second quarter and halftime.
Coming out for the third quarter. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was ahead 21-19.
Going into the third, the crowd was electric. A well-traveled Sargent County crowd chanted for the Bulldogs while the home crowd responded for the Warbirds.
Every three pointer was met with a roar of applause, every blocked shot found a cry of support, and when Warbirds’ Bryer Kaczynski dunked the ball, the crowd rocketed on to their feet hollering with joy.
Yet the third quarter ended poorly for the Warbirds. The last few minutes of the quarter saw the Bulldogs gain on the Warbirds.
The game was close going into the fourth quarter, a slight lead favored the visiting team. The Warbirds would need to push themselves in what had become a high pressure game to take the win.
Slowly, over the course of the entire quarter, the Warbirds fell behind, first by seven points, then closing that to four, at its highest point there was a 12- point difference. In the end, the Warbirds fell, 51-43.
The Warbird’s top scorer was Adam Baldwin with 17 points.
“We are very limited on experience, at the start of the year only two guys had seen varsity basketball time before, for a lot of these guys that was the first game in our gym that came down to the last few minutes,” Coach Todd Hosford said.
As a team, the Warbirds outshot the Bulldogs with 33 percent shooting and 4/18 from the three. While the visiting team put up more shots, the Warbirds were sinking the shots they did make more often.
It was in turnovers and rebounds that the Warbirds struggled, giving up 20 turnovers and 21 offensive rebounds the team struggled with keeping the ball.
The Warbirds would need to bounce back from the loss quickly. The day after this game, they played the neighboring rivals, Hankinson.
