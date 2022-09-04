Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It was a special game Friday, Sept. 2 for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds football head coach Scott Strenge. For one, it was his 50th birthday, but the highlight of the night was his 150th win as head coach.

“It is very emotional. Just thinking about all the coaches and players that I worked with in Arizona and then coming up here and since 2001 all those great teams we had. I am just part of it, I hope they enjoy this too,” Strenge said.



Tags

Load comments