It was a special game Friday, Sept. 2 for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds football head coach Scott Strenge. For one, it was his 50th birthday, but the highlight of the night was his 150th win as head coach.
“It is very emotional. Just thinking about all the coaches and players that I worked with in Arizona and then coming up here and since 2001 all those great teams we had. I am just part of it, I hope they enjoy this too,” Strenge said.
The 58-0 win came against the Enderlin Eagles, in Wyndmere, North Dakota. It was the team’s second home game of the season, the first, against May-Port-C-G helped kick them into gear.
“It got us focused in, we gotta get better. They showed us where we had some holes or weakness that we needed to improve on. This week we had one of the best weeks of practice I have ever had with the coaches and the players. They were really eating it up and learning,” Strenge said.
That week of practice paid off for the Warbirds as they took the field Friday night. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s offense could not be stopped on the ground. The team opened up by keeping the ball on the ground and driving it down the field.
On defense, the Warbirds were just as formidable. While the Eagles were able to manage some deep passes thanks to their athletic receivers beating the Warbirds backs on their routes, they weren’t able to make much of it.
“They are really good athletes. Our guys were in position but they still made big plays. The part that I love about it, on the one big pass, I think we had four kids down there punch the ball out and get the ball back,” Strenge said.
The Warbirds kept the pressure on the Eagle’s quarterback, forcing awkward throws and runs. When the Eagles did manage to gain yardage, the Warbirds would force a turnover to get the ball back.
Shouts for players to strip the ball could be heard from the sidelines as the team recognized the opportunities. By halftime, the Warbirds were up 38-0. The second half saw them tack on another 20 points.
The second string entered the game for the fourth quarter and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood were still able to stop the Eagles from getting any real yardage.
“You got kids that were hungry. The last time we played here, we got beat. They didn’t like that,” Strenge said.
While many games see some players stand out and have a good night while other players struggle, according to Strenge, this game the whole team was playing well.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s next home game is against regional rival Richland. The Richland Colts are 1-2 after a loss to the same May-Port-C-G. The Warbirds will host them on Friday, Sept. 9 in Wyndmere.
