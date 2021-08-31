The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds football team was defeated 38-30 at a home game against the Cavalier Tornadoes Friday, Aug. 27.

The Warbirds started slow compared to the Tornadoes, who got their first touchdown and a successful two-point conversion with 8:39 in the first quarter.

The Warbirds possessed the ball two more times in the first quarter, but were unable to get into the endzone, ending the quarter 8-0.

After a slow first quarter, the Warbirds picked up their first touchdown on their first possession in the second quarter. The touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion, which brought the Warbirds and Tornadoes neck-and-neck at 8-8.

The Warbirds’ Tyler Brandt scored again with a 20-yard run with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter. A successful two-point conversion brought the score to 16-8, ending the quarter with the Warbirds in the lead.

In the third quarter, the Tornadoes managed to score two touchdowns and complete one two-point conversion. The Tornadoes’ defense held the Warbirds’ offense at bay, not allowing a single touchdown and finishing the quarter with a six point lead over the Warbirds, 22-16.

The Warbirds were the first to score in the fourth quarter with 9:35 remaining in the quarter. A successful two-point conversion brought the Warbirds ahead again, 24-22.

Cavalier quickly retaliated, scoring a touchdown and completing a two-point conversion with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter to once again take the lead from the Warbirds, 30-24.

The Warbirds’ Andrew Arth went on a 55-yard run to the endzone in an effort to take back the lead from the Tornadoes. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, tying the game 30-30.

With just 1:37 second left in the quarter, the Tornadoes pulled out the win by scoring one final touchdown and successfully completing a two-point conversion to bring the score to 38-30.

The Warbirds tried to catch up to the Tornadoes with one final drive, but weren’t able to make it past the Tornadoes’ 17-yard line.

The Warbirds are 1-1 this season. The team will hit the road Friday, Sept. 3, to face off against Larimore High School at Larimore.

