The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds were defeated 42-12 by the undefeated LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes Friday, Sept. 24 in Wyndmere.
The Warbirds were the first to score in the game. Andrew Arth ran 84 yards for the only touchdown of the first quarter with 3:28 remaining. A failed two-point conversion meant the Warbirds led the Loboes going into the second quarter 6-0.
The Loboes scored twice in the second quarter. The first touchdown came just 39 seconds in, followed by an unsuccessful two point conversion for a tie game of 6-6.
The Loboes scored again with just 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. An unsuccessful two-point conversion brought the Loboes ahead 12-6. The Warbirds tried their hardest to score before halftime, but were unable to find the endzone.
The quarter ended with a slim Loboes lead 12-6.
In the third quarter, the Loboes scored twice, once with 8:42 remaining on the clock and again with 3:11 remaining. The Loboes’ defense was able to hold the Warbirds at bay during the third quarter. Ending the quarter with a 28-6 lead. In the fourth quarter, with 7:51 left in the game, Johnny Gutzmer found the endzone for the Warbirds. An unsuccessful two-point conversion brought the Warbirds behind by 16 points with a score of 28-12.
The Loboes fired back quickly, scoring their next touchdown with 7:39 left on the clock, once again widening their lead over the Warbirds to 34-12.
With just 3:31 left in the game, the Loboes scored their final touchdown, ending the game 42-12.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s Tyler Brandt led the team in passing going 6-15 for 37 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Warbirds’ Andrew Arth led in rushing with 12 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown.
The Warbirds’ Jake Kuchera led in receiving with three receptions for 28 yards and no touchdowns.
The Warbirds are on the road Friday, Oct. 1, when they face off against Richland High School in Colfax, North Dakota.
