The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds came to play when they hosted the Langford Lions Thursday, Oct. 13 in Lidgerwood. The quick three sets against their Langford, South Dakota, competitors were a strong display of the Warbirds’ skill across the court.
“They all played their parts. Especially with not having a head coach, they went in, stepped up and played their parts,” Warbirds assistant coach Jessica Metcalf said.
The Warbirds’ usual head coach, Tanner Carlson, was unable to attend the game. Assistant coaches Metcalf and Kelly Kohoutek stepped up to fill in that role.
The pair performed well with the Warbirds taking all three sets handily. With the 3-0 win over the Lions, the Warbirds moved up to a .66 record with 16 wins and 8 losses overall.
The first set got off to a fast start as the Warbirds put up a 7-0 lead over the Lions, forcing a timeout from the visitors. As the set continued this lead grew until the Warbirds ended the set 25-8.
“The girls played our game. We played it our own way. They kept going and we went with the changes,” Kohoutek said.
The second set started the same way as the Warbirds put up an 11-2 lead over the Lions. Langford wasn’t ready to give up the second set like they did the first one. A strong push back from the Lions put them just a few points behind the Warbirds. In the end, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood were able to seal the deal and won the set 25-19.
“They were starting to slow down and we had to just keep going. Our girls had to push through and they did,” Kohoutek said.
The third set showed the lions were still carrying the momentum they created in the previous set. Things kicked off with a 5-5 tie. The Warbirds were able to pull ahead however, getting a five point lead 10-5 before the Lions would score again. As the Warbirds approached 25 the Lions took a timeout in the hopes of coming back from a 22-14 deficit. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood weren’t willing to give up the set, however. When the game resumed, the Warbirds ended the game after three sets with a 25-15 win.
“I think we have shown some good highlights. I think when it comes tournament time we are going to be a good contender. We will be ready to play,” Metcalf said.
On their journey to the tournament the Warbirds have a few more opponents to face. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Warbirds are in Hankinson to take on their rivals the Pirates for the second time this season. The first time, the teams played the Pirates were able to come back from being behind 2-0 and win 3-2. This upcoming game will be Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s chance for revenge.
The Warbirds’ next, and final, home game will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Wyndmere against Maple River. Maple River is a regional opponent with a record of 4-5, just one loss behind the Warbirds’ 4-4 record.
