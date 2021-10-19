It’s no secret that the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds are having a great season.
The Warbirds are currently the No. 2 ranked team in 9B Region One, having gone 4-1 in the region during the regular season.
The team’s overall record was 6-2 during the regular season, now 7-2 overall after defeating the Finely-Sharon/Hope Page Spartans 26-18 in the first round of the 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs Saturday, Oct. 16.
The team was only defeated by LaMoure-Litchville/Marion and Cavalier High School during the regular season.
During the regular season, one of the biggest highlights for the team was their final regular game against their rivals the Hankinson Pirates.
Warbirds Head Coach Scott Strenge said it was the craziest game he’s been part of.
And he’s not wrong.
The Warbirds narrowly pulled out the win, beating the Pirates 50-48.
In the first quarter of that game, the Warbirds’ Tyler Brandt scored first to bring the Warbirds up 6-0.
The Pirates’ Chase Evans scored next to tie the score 6-6. The first quarter ended as any good rivalry would, in a dead heat between the two teams.
With the second quarter underway, the Pirates’ Parker Hubrig scored a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Evans to Ruston Kath. The Pirates pulled ahead of the Warbirds for the first time, 14-6.
The Warbirds’ Johnny Gutzmer fired back, scoring a touchdown off a 9-yard run. Brandt completed a two-point conversion with a successful run of his own to tie the game once again, 14-14.
In the final touchdown of the half, Hankinson’s Cruz Hernandez completed a 4-yard run to bring the Pirates up over the Warbirds. Evans completed a two-point conversion run to bring the Pirates up 22-14 at halftime.
With a one possession lead over the Warbirds the Pirates would up the ante even higher with a pass from Evans to Kaden Kelley for 37 yards and a touchdown. A kick attempt by the Pirates was unsuccessful, but they still widened their lead 28-14.
The Warbirds clawed back from their deficit, using what time they had in the quarter to score two more touchdowns.
The first was scored by Gutzmer to bring the score to 20-28. The next touchdown was scored by Brandt, with Gutzmer completing the two-point conversion to tie the game once more at a score of 28-28.
Both teams, hungry for the win, kicked scoring into overdrive in the fourth quarter.
Hankinson was up first with a pass from Evans to Hernandez for 48 yards and a touchdown, bringing the Pirates up over the Warbirds 28-34.
Brandt scored again for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood with a 10-yard run for a score of 34-34.
Evans again found the endzone for Hankinson and Hernandez completed a two-point conversion run to bring the Pirates up 42-34.
Brandt found his way into the endzone for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood with a 10-yard run. Gutzmer also completed a two-point conversion to tie it up 42-42.
Now it was the Warbirds’ turn to take the lead when Gutzmer ran for 12 yards for a touchdown. Brandt completed the two-point conversion and the Warbirds found themselves in the lead again, having trailed the Pirates since halftime.
Hankinson wasn’t going down without a fight, as Evans found Hernandez with a pass for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Overtime came down to a Pirates two-point conversion, but the team was unfortunately able to complete and thus, the Warbirds took home the win by the skin of their teeth.
