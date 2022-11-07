The volleyball season is over, teams have been seeded and the first round of the region tournament is here. For many teams, this is the last chance to prove themselves. The top four seeds in the region got a bye to the quarterfinals. Everyone else needed to play to prove they deserve to continue in the tournament.

After a long season of improvement, the Tri-State Tigers pushed for a big win late in the season against Enderlin, earning them a region win. While this gave the team some energy, it was not enough to put them anywhere above the last seed.



