Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Gracie Kaczynski and Tri-State's Melea Carter fight to tip the ball over the net during the second set. The game was heavy in blocks, but sometimes it sent the ball in the wrong direction and cost the blocker.
The volleyball season is over, teams have been seeded and the first round of the region tournament is here. For many teams, this is the last chance to prove themselves. The top four seeds in the region got a bye to the quarterfinals. Everyone else needed to play to prove they deserve to continue in the tournament.
After a long season of improvement, the Tri-State Tigers pushed for a big win late in the season against Enderlin, earning them a region win. While this gave the team some energy, it was not enough to put them anywhere above the last seed.
“I think we came a long way this season. We had a lot to work on and our record might not have looked it, but we improved a lot,” Tri-State head coach Amy Krueger said.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds have had a good season. They competed with some of the best teams in the region and showed that they are as capable as they come. After battling it out with Oak Grove for the first round bye, the Warbirds ended up being the five seed.
As the highest and lowest seeded teams in the first round, Tri-State and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood would have to face off against each other Friday, Nov. 4 in Lidgerwood for a chance to go to the region tournament in Enderlin. The winner of this game would play Oak Grove.
The game began in a neck-and-neck competition. The two went point for point as they forced mistakes from their opponents. The Warbirds were able to get a five-point lead, yet the Tigers were right on their heels, closing the gap before it got too large. This continued with the Warbirds establishing a lead and the Tigers catching up throughout the set. In the end, the Warbirds were able to pull ahead enough to take the win, 25-19.
“We wanted it, same errors, stupid little errors but we wanted it, that kept us competitive,” Krueger said.
The second set began similarly, with the two teams fighting for every point. Unlike the previous set, the Tigers were able to establish a two-point lead before the Warbirds caught up and passed the Tigers. After being tied 14-14, the Warbirds were able to pull ahead 19-14 to force a timeout from the Tigers. After the timeout, the Warbirds went on a tear, ending the set 25-16.
“They were able to use our block against us at the start of each set, and then our serving we were able to get a rally going and when you have a back and forth ending with a huge kill and then serve it into the net it is kind of a momentum killer, that kind of kept them in the game,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Tanner Carlson said.
Up two sets, the Warbirds just needed one more to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. The third set saw the Warbirds push ahead of the Tigers. After a 13-11 lead by the Warbirds a timeout was called by Tri-State in order to clean up some communication issues. From here the Warbirds took off, ending the third and final set 25-16.
“It was a good solid home win, 3-0. I feel like we could still play better. We are recovering from a lot of illness right now. This whole week from Monday through Friday. I think with some time to recover. We played more as a team tonight and Monday we should be ready to go,” Carlson said.
With the Warbird win they play Oak Grove in Enderlin Monday, Nov. 7, for a spot in the Semi-finals.
“I think we can beat anyone in the region as long as we play our game and don’t worry about what anyone else does. Whoever ends up winning the region tournament, anyone can beat anyone,” Carlson said.