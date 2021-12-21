Warbirds struggle against Lamoure-Litchville/Marion

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys basketball team faced off against LaMoure-Litchville/Marion in their fourth game of the season. The 1-2 Warbirds were hoping to win their first home game of the year.
The crowd showed up for the game, with every block, every basket, every steal a roar of cheers came from the packed Wyndmere-Lidgerwood section of the stands. Chants and shouts echoed across the court yelling, “let’s go defense,” counting down the shot clock, or just chanting some “Olays.”
However the passion of the crowd did not translate onto the court. It took the Warbirds well into the second quarter to put 10 points on the board.
At half time, the Warbirds were behind 15-36. This difference in points only grew in the second half as the Warbirds only put up another 13, ending the game 28-58.
Despite the poor performance, the Warbirds shot well, with a 50 percent field goal percentage compared to the visiting team’s 43 percent. As well, the Warbirds played really well at the rim, having more rebounds than their opponents.
The problems for the team came from a plague of turnovers and poor ball control which haunted the Warbirds throughout the game. By the end of the game, the Warbirds had given up 24 steals.
The high number of turnovers given up in the backcourt allowed for the visiting team to keep heavy pressure on the Warbirds throughout the game.
These struggles with ball control have been a season-long issue this year, giving up around double the number of turnovers as the opposing team each game.
Having a team of mostly younger players, the Warbirds still has space to develop. The team is likely to improve a great deal as the season progresses.
The highlight of the game would be a beautiful block by junior Bryer Kaczynski which delayed the opponents from getting a 20-point lead and sent a roar through the stands.
The loss in this game drops the Warbirds to 0-1 in the region 1-3 in the season overall.
The next home game for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 against Barnes County North High.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.