Warbirds take down Tigers Friday, 45-28

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds bested the Tri-State Tigers at home Friday, Aug. 21, 45-28.
Coach Scott Strenge shared a recap:
“We converted 7/9 and they went 6/13 on third downs. We also forced three turnovers and didn’t have a turnover. These are huge in any game and especially in a tight game.
“I was especially encouraged by the team’s response to falling behind two separate times and responding with a touchdown both times. Our score right before half was huge for momentum going into the third quarter.
“It was a hot and humid night and our conditioning helped us get stronger as the game went on. The past two years we have laid eggs in the first game and it was nice getting out of the gate right away this year.
“We hope this sets the table for a more successful season. It was fantastic seeing all of the fans from both teams coming out. We don’t take these games for granted as we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.
“The kids know there are many boys across the country who would have loved to been in their shoes on Friday night. We are thankful and blessed to have this opportunity.”
The Warbirds next play Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. The Tri-State Tigers play Maple Valley-Enderlin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
