It was energy out the gate from the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds. An electric start gave the boys’ basketball team a strong lead through the first half of their final regular season game against Richland 44, Friday, Feb. 24. After a week of not practicing due to weather conditions and the girls’ region tournament, coach Todd Hosford wasn’t sure how they would do.
“I was a little nervous. We haven’t done anything since Saturday. I gave them Monday off for the girls’ regionals and then we didn’t get to practice Tuesday, they shut down after school activities. Nothing Wednesday or Thursday. I was nervous coming in but very happy,” Hosford said.
Despite the lack of practice in the week leading up to the game, the team was able to take a 66-56 win and secure a home court advantage for the region play-ins.
At the end of the first half, the Warbirds were up 38-15. However, Richland 44 proved that they weren’t out of the game yet.
When the second half began, the momentum shifted. The Colts began chipping away at the Warbirds’ lead. An 11-2 run to start the third forced the Warbirds to make some adjustments.
“Everything was going for them. We weathered the storm. They never got it under 10. They would get it to 12 or 11 or 13 and then we would bump it up to 17 or 18. They made a run at us, but I am proud of the guys hanging in there in the third quarter and kept it in double digits going into the fourth quarter,” Hosford said.
The Warbirds pushed back in the final quarter. Save for the last couple of minutes, they were able to maintain their lead. As the clock ran towards zero, Richland 44 took one more shot to even things out. However, the Warbirds were able to hold the Colts off, ending the game with a 10-point lead, courtesy of their explosive opening.
With the win, the Warbirds ended their regular season 4-7 in the region and 8-11 overall. This secured them the eight seed. But it wasn’t just the Warbirds’ efforts that went into getting it.
On the night of the game, in Lisbon, North Dakota, the Hankinson Pirates were playing the Lisbon Broncos. With Lisbon tied with Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in record, and having a pair of wins over the Warbirds, they would get the home court if they beat Hankinson, even if Wyndmere-Lidgerwood won.
Hankinson was able to outmaneuver the Broncos and shortly after the Warbirds won their game, Hankinson beat Lisbon, 55-39.
“It is very important. Throughout the year we played some of our best basketball here (Lidgerwood). They really like this place, like this court. We shoot a lot better here than most places,” Hosford said.
The Warbirds’ eight seed puts them up against the nine seed, Northern Cass. At the end of January, the Warbirds beat Northern Cass 64-52 in Wyndmere. Now, they will have the chance to do it again in Lidgerwood in order to move on to the Region Tournament in Fargo.