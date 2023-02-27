It was energy out the gate from the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds. An electric start gave the boys’ basketball team a strong lead through the first half of their final regular season game against Richland 44, Friday, Feb. 24. After a week of not practicing due to weather conditions and the girls’ region tournament, coach Todd Hosford wasn’t sure how they would do.

“I was a little nervous. We haven’t done anything since Saturday. I gave them Monday off for the girls’ regionals and then we didn’t get to practice Tuesday, they shut down after school activities. Nothing Wednesday or Thursday. I was nervous coming in but very happy,” Hosford said.



