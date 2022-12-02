The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson Warbirds opened their season with a 66-46 loss to Northern Cass. While a loss like that can dampen spirits, the Warbirds showed that they will not be discouraged.

During the Thursday, Dec. 1 game against the May-Port-C-G Patriots in Wyndmere, the Warbirds rallied back against the second vote receiving team they would face in the first two games.



