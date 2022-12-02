Warbird junior Olivia Frolek shoots the ball during the game against May-Port-C-G. The shooting was off for both teams during the first half of the game, though things picked up as the game progressed.
Returning after a knee injury that took her out of the game for most of last season Zoey Bohnenstingl showed she is here to stay during the game against May-Port-C-G. 'Her basketball IQ is super high. She will find it,' Gutzmer said.
The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson Warbirds opened their season with a 66-46 loss to Northern Cass. While a loss like that can dampen spirits, the Warbirds showed that they will not be discouraged.
During the Thursday, Dec. 1 game against the May-Port-C-G Patriots in Wyndmere, the Warbirds rallied back against the second vote receiving team they would face in the first two games.
The second game was closer than the first until the fourth quarter. In the end, the Warbirds lost 53-32.
The team is led by new head coach Rylan Gutzmer, who has been working to shape the game plan of the Warbirds.
The defensive focus of the matchup was on full display for the first quarter and a half as the Warbirds were held to a single point. Going into the second quarter, the score was 15-1 with the Warbirds needing a major push to get back into it.
“Our starts haven’t been very good, two nights ago and then tonight. We really need to find something to help us with that,” Gutzmer said.
The second quarter was the big turnaround the Warbirds needed. At one point in the second quarter, the score was 16-15 with only two minutes left in the half. By halftime, they had outscored the Patriots 14-5 for a score of 20-15.
“We switched from man to zone (defense), that was a little bit of it. I was scared doing that because if we can’t defend in man, how will we defend in zone? The way it was going we needed something different, just to get us a spark,” Gutzmer said.
Having seen a bad quarter and a good quarter, the Warbirds were warmed up. They needed to keep the pace they were holding in order to pull ahead. As the game pressed on, however, they were unable to clean up some of their mistakes.
Slowly, May-Port-C-G pulled ahead. Swings in momentum closed and grew the gap, but the game ended with a major swing in the visiting team’s favor. The game ended 53-32.
“We saw a lot of great things but we had some not so smart decisions that hurt us. We would go on runs and fight our way back and we would kind of relax and take things as they were,” Gutzmer said.
Starting a season 0-2 is tough. For the Warbirds, it is understandable. Their first few opponents are a mix of region and vote-receiving teams. Going into the season, Gutzmer understood there would be a hard stretch ahead.
“(There's) not a lot of time to fix things, but hopefully the girls are able to learn on the fly a little bit. (We're) watching film and doing some of the things we are asking them to do will help us in the long run. I know it is a tough first week but hopefully in the long run we can do some more things,” Gutzmer said.
The Warbirds played an away game against Hatton/Northwood Friday, Dec. 2 before going to the Barnes County Tournament. Their next home game will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Central Cass in Wyndmere.