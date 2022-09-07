Caroline Puetz, junior middle hitter, delivered some powerful hits to Britton-Hecla. Head coach Tanner Carlson considers Puetz and senior Gracie Kaczynski to be two of the best middle hitters in the region.
Caroline Puetz, junior middle hitter, delivered some powerful hits to Britton-Hecla. Head coach Tanner Carlson considers Puetz and senior Gracie Kaczynski to be two of the best middle hitters in the region.
A home court advantage can be a big advantage in volleyball. Being able to have cheering fans supporting you on every play can help with the psychology of the game. The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds' performance in their first home game of the season Tuesday, Sept. 6 could convince you they didn’t even need it.
“I think their crowd was a little louder than ours. I don’t know what the deal was. We have got to work on our cheers I guess. There was some time after period two everyone was looking at the Britton-Hecla section. I wish that could be better for us,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Tanner Carlson said.
The Warbirds welcomed Britton-Hecla in Lidgerwood for their first home game of the season. A long campaign on the road put the Warbirds at a record of 4-2, including the preseason Northern Cass Tournament games. A win at home would put them second in the region, only behind Northern Cass, the undefeated, top ranked school in the state.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was able to come home to a win with an impressive 3-0 display over Britton-Hecla.
The first two sets began the same way. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood fell behind by four to five points before climbing back into the game and taking a strong lead. The slow starts came as a result of low energy, according to Carlson.
“We lacked energy to start. For whatever reason we weren’t communicating as well as we should have. We came back because Caroline Puetz and Grace Kaczynski are stud middles, I think they are two of the best middles in the region. If we are down a lot we rely on them a lot to get us back in there,” Carlson said.
The first set continued until Britton-Helca called a timeout as the scoreboard read 20-14 in the Warbird’s favor. The timeout helped the visitors, they managed to climb back into the game, scoring seven to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s two points. Eventually the Warbirds were able to end the set 25-21.
The second set mirrored the first, though Britton-Helca’s timeout was less effective for them. The second set ended 25-16.
Up two sets to none, the Warbirds were ready to put the game away. A quick six-point lead gave them some wiggle room as the visitors took an early timeout. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood did not let up the pressure, as the home team neared 20 points, Britton-Hecla took another timeout. In the end Wyndmere-Lidgerwood were able to win the set 25-20.
With the first three sets won, the game was over. The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds moved to 6-2 in the season.
“I am glad we got the win but there are a lot of things we can improve on. I think we are slow at times to react to tips and slower mid-balls. Just really not used to the slower hits,” Carlson said.
The Warbirds will play their next home game Thursday, Sept. 8, against Lisbon. The game will be in Wyndmere at 6 p.m., according to the Lidgerwood events calendar.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.