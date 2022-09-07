Purchase Access

A home court advantage can be a big advantage in volleyball. Being able to have cheering fans supporting you on every play can help with the psychology of the game. The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds' performance in their first home game of the season Tuesday, Sept. 6 could convince you they didn’t even need it.

“I think their crowd was a little louder than ours. I don’t know what the deal was. We have got to work on our cheers I guess. There was some time after period two everyone was looking at the Britton-Hecla section. I wish that could be better for us,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Tanner Carlson said.



